Hangar 7 at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City has four new aircraft that were recently painted — painted on the wall that is.
A colorful aviation-themed mural featuring four Coast Guard aircraft — an HC-130J, HC-27J, MH65 and an MH60 — now adorns the exterior wall of the entrance to Hangar 7.
The mural was created by Norfolk, Virginia-based artist Sam Welty, who has painted several building murals in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area.
Most recently, Welty painted a massive mural as a salute to first-responders for their role in the fight against COVID-19. The mural is on the wall of a hotel on Pacific Avenue at the Virginia Beach waterfront.
“I take big walls that are not pretty and I make ‘em pretty,” Welty said of his craft.
Welty, who is originally from Texas, was recruited to paint the Hangar 7 mural by Michael Hill, who is the assistant director for base Morale, Well-Being and Recreation. Hangar 7 is the base restaurant and bar and falls under the purview of the MWR.
Welty began working on the mural on Monday and by 2 p.m. Wednesday he had it completed. He uses paint brushes and rollers in applying the paint after first sketching the image on the wall.
Welty said a big challenge was the heat, and not just from a comfort standpoint. Heat and humidity also create problems for outdoor painting, such as causing the paint to run once applied to the warm surface, he explained.
“The heat today is bad,” Welty said on Wednesday. “Yesterday was horrible.”
Assisting Welty in completing the Hangar 7 mural was Shah Moten.
“It turned out nice,” Welty said, giving the mural one last look before he and Moten drove away in their vehicle. “I’m very pleased.”
Hill, who is a retired Coast Guard chief warrant officer, has worked for the base MWR office for four years. Hangar 7 previously had a mural on the entrance wall. Hill said he wanted to replace the older mural with one that features the base’s role as the hub for Coast Guard aviation and serves as a tribute to Coast Guard aviators.
See more of Sam Welty’s murals and paintings at his website, samwelty.com.