A month-long stint with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services has David Jones thinking about moving to Pasquotank County.
Jones and Austin Teichman of Stoddard County, Missouri, spent a month with local EMS workers as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency Ambulance Strike Team that was sent in January to help the local agency deal with staffing shortages.
Jones, who has been doing similar federal deployments since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, called Pasquotank-Camden EMS one of the best agencies he has assisted. Jones has been an emergency medical technician for 20 years and also served as a battalion chief with a fire department.
“I have done this for years with FEMA and I will tell you that this is the best I’ve been treated and the best well-rounded service I’ve been around doing these deployments,” Jones said in an email. “Honestly, if there is a way to talk my wife into moving, Pasquotank would be where I would go.”
Jones and Teichman first worked several 12-hour shifts at Station 12 on Sawyers Creek Road in Camden but later switched to Station 50.
Jones said he and Teichman were accustomed to a higher volume of calls than Station 12 receives and asked Pasquotank-Camden EMS Director Jerry Newell to be moved to a “busy station.” Jones said they were used to 18 to 25 calls on a 48-hour shift.
“Our speed is a bit more than what Station 12 offered,” Jones said. “We notified Jerry and explained we (were there) to help with the call volume, and it wouldn’t hurt our feelings to be placed wherever the ‘busy’ station is,” he said.
Newell quickly agreed and Jones and Teichman were moved to Station 50, EMS’ headquarters at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
“I couldn’t tell you how amazed I was with the crews on every shift and the hospitality from every one of them,” Jones said of Pasquotank-Camden EMS crews. “There was nothing but the utmost respect from every crew member. I know this doesn’t just happen. This is where the ball starts on top and rolls its way down the ladder.”
Teichman said he was saddened to leave the assignment. He praised both Newell and EME Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker. He said he believes his and Jones’ experience in Pasquotank-Camden will help them with their agency back in Missouri.
“There’s a plethora of things that we ourselves are taking back home with us to help better our structure and daily operations within our service,” Teichman said. “Three huge factors that these two gentlemen (Newell and Whitaker) bring to the table on a daily basis are honesty, fairness, and progression. I personally believe those three qualities are what makes a true leader.”
The Ambulance Strike Team program is funded by the FEMA and Pasquotank-Camden EMS was one of 25 agencies in the state awarded a strike team. FEMA covered the entire cost of the stay, including lodging and meals.