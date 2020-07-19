Plans to offer a “hybrid” approach to school reopening with maximum social distancing measures in place are drawing mixed reviews from area parents.
Lorri Barrett of Camden said she thinks the “Plan B” hybrid approach will work well in the Camden County Schools.
“I personally am happy with them doing combination in-school and virtual school, as my son is a senior and he was very upset at the thought of spending his final school days at home alone,” Barrett said.
She thinks Camden has a small enough population that it can accomplish social distancing effectively. She also notes that under Cooper’s plan, if COVID-19 gets worse because of school reopening, the state can “decide to do all virtual” instruction.
“It also allows those who want to keep their kids home to do so,” Barrett said of Cooper’s hybrid plan. “I will say, no matter what decision a parent makes, they always hope they have made the right one.”
She is concerned about the tight window the delayed announcement about reopening has created for starting school.
“I do not think they are going to be able to pull it all together effectively by Aug. 17, but time will tell,” she said.
Carolyn Bassett of Chowan County shared a concern about children and face coverings. Under Cooper’s plan, everyone — teachers, staff, students — must wear a mask or face covering at all times when they’re at school.
“I’m concerned that children will not be able to keep a face covering on the entire time,” Bassett said. “Perhaps clear plastic barriers around desks would have been a better choice.”
Chowan’s Shaquoya Bonner has concerns about students returning to in-person classes.
“I feel with the number of cases still rising it is unsafe for children to return to school,” Bonner said. “We as parents send our children to school for them to learn freely and feel safe in there environment — not for them to be fearful of who might be sick seating beside them.”
Bonner also worries about the extra burdens teachers will face in the classroom because of COVID-19.
“Teachers already have a hard enough job,” she said. “You will be putting way more stress on them because now you have added sanitizing the room every 30 to 45 minutes and (making sure) the children are continually washing and sanitizing their hands.”
Another challenge, according to Bonner, will be keeping children 6 feet apart — another requirement under Cooper’s school reopening plan.
“Let’s face the fact that elementary kids’ attention is already all over the place, so think about that and how you possibly keep 5- and 6-year-olds six feet apart and with a mask on,” she said. “You will be not only be putting the students and teachers at risk but faculty and staff” as well.
A number of parents have posted comments on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Facebook page about Cooper’s school reopening plan.
“My kids need to actually be in school; they need to be in front of a teacher,” posted Nickole Culver. “They all have some type of learning disability and the online (instruction) just is not working for my children.”
Vikki Shelton agreed.
“You need to figure out how to get these kids back in the classrooms,” she said.
Another ECPPS parent, however, had a different view.
Making children return for in-person classes will be “making our children unwilling participants in a medical experiment,” the parent said.