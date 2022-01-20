HERTFORD — Painter and Albemarle Plantation resident Alvin Mizelle has commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse with a painting called “Transition.”
The painting “Transition” depicts the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse from groundbreaking to completion and features four men who were at the groundbreaking ceremony: developer Ralph G. “Pete” Bosher, Sound Golf Links developer Dan Maples, Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jimmy “Catfish” Hunter, and developer Elwood “Woody” Perry.
Hunter autographed baseballs at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Mizelle explained that the painting, which now hangs in the hallway at the clubhouse, will remain there as a commemoration of the groundbreaking and the clubhouse’s history.
Mizelle donated a painting of Hunter to the Catfish Hunter museum in Hertford, which is now being incorporated into the new Perquimans County Heritage Museum. Mizelle explained that the painting shows Hunter in three different poses in front of Yankee Stadium.
Mizelle said he expects to donate additional paintings to the museum in the future. Works by Mizelle also hang in Hertford Baptist Church and in St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Edenton.
Mizelle said he used to paint portraits for people but became frustrated with the way people expected his work to be a photographic-type likeness.
“I’d rather paint what I want,” Mizelle said.
What he wants to paint has included historic scenes from Perquimans and from his native Virginia, friends and family, and landscapes. He actually has a one-word description of what he paints: “Anything.”
“I have been painting a long time,” Mizelle said.
A native of Newport News, Virginia, he exhibited some paintings in Virginia before he ever became involved with arts organizations in the Albemarle area.
Mizelle said he previously had some paintings in the Perquimans Arts League gallery but had not had anything there for a while. Now that PAL has opened its new gallery on Church Street across from the Perquimans County Courthouse he said he is looking forward to exhibiting at PAL once again.
“It will be probably not too long” before he shows paintings there, he said.
One of his paintings depicts Mizelle’s great-grandson fishing on the beach near the Jacksonville, Florida, fishing pier.
Another painting, titled “Masters of the Game,” shows golf legends Jack Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer with Augusta National Golf Club in the background. Nicklaus, who won the Masters a record six times, and Palmer, who won it four times, are shown at the top of the painting in their later years, and toward the bottom are shown swinging the club during the peak years of their careers.
Mizelle, a retired engineer for Dominion Energy, has lived at Albemarle Plantation for nine years and has been a Perquimans County resident for 45 years.
He said he and his wife built a home on the Perquimans River but it eventually became too much for them to keep up and they made the move to Albemarle Plantation.