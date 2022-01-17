The leader of the local NAACP chapter, speaking at the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Unity Service Monday afternoon, warned that voting rights in the country are under attack.
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers issued the warning to around 100 attendees at the unity service at the Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church. Most of those in attendance took part in a march from Elizabeth City State University to the church before the service honoring King’s civil rights legacy.
Rivers said King’s family recently said that the federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader should not be a day of service but a day of work to ensure equal voting rights.
New voting rights legislation being pushed by President Joe Biden and other top Democrats to counteract recently enacted restrictive election laws in GOP-led states has stalled. The legislation has met almost universal opposition from Republicans as well as from Democratic U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Both Democratic senators oppose changing the U.S. Senate’s filibuster rules to allow a straight-up vote on the voting rights legislation.
“Dr. King’s legacy was built on one thing — voting rights, the 1965 Voting Rights Act,” Rivers said. “It is gutted. I don’t know any other way to say it. This is why we have all this regression across our city, our state.”
Rivers issued a call for people to get more involved in demanding easier access to voting, saying “we are in a serious season.”
“We have to get involved, you have to call your legislators,” Rivers said. “You have to tell them that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act needs to pass. I am here today standing on the shoulders of those people that marched in the 1950s, 1960s and the early 1970s. They (states that have passed restrictive voting laws) have taken all of that away.”
Participants at other MLK Day events on Monday also expressed concern about Congress' failure to pass federal voting rights legislation.
Gerry Evans, who attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at Winfall Landing Park Monday morning, said he "absolutely" is concerned about the current state of voting rights.
He said voting rights should be permanent rather than having to be renewed periodically.
"Ever since '65, back in the Civil Rights Movement, we're still fighting for the same thing," Evans said.
But he's still hopeful that Congress will pass legislation strengthening voting rights. "Always hopeful," he said.
Hertford Town Councilor Sandra Anderson, who also attended the Winfall Landing Park event, agreed that the current prospects for passing federal voting rights legislation isn't good.
Anderson, who noted that she used to work in Washington, D.C., as a Senate aide, said she doesn't think it's likely that proposed federal voting rights legislation will pass.
"Very much so," she replied when asked whether she was concerned about the state of voting rights in the country today.
Pastor Isaac Lister was one of around a dozen clergy members who spoke at the Elizabeth City service. Lister also took part in the march to the church and said celebrating King’s life work of promoting "justice and equality” is something that needs to be passed onto younger generations.
“Our younger generation needs to realize the sacrifices that were made by Dr. King and other civil rights leaders,” Lister said. “They were trailblazers for us and we can’t let that spirit die.”
Elizabeth City resident John Shannon has participated in MLK Day marches and services for many years. He said it is important to remember King’s life and accomplishments.
“We need to spread some love, some joy,” Shannon said. “We need to do this to bring our community and our country together. We need to remember our history going forward.”
Pastor Charity Fisher was the featured speaker at the unity service. An ECSU graduate, she told attendees to “hold fast to their dreams.’’
“Hard times, trouble, uncertainty have a way of causing us to wonder if our dreams will ever become a reality,” Fisher said. “(King) believed that God-given dreams were worth holding on to.’’
Fisher noted that Vice President Kamala Harris “shattered another glass ceiling” when she became the first woman elected to the nation’s second highest office in 2020.
“In the words of King, even though we faced the difficulties of today and of tomorrow, we still should maintain a dream,” Fisher said. “The dream is still being manifested today.”