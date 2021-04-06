Under North Carolina’s new COVID-19 gathering limits, Museum of the Albemarle is now allowed to operate at full capacity.
But 100 percent doesn’t necessarily mean 100 percent, museum officials say, because the museum still must adhere to social distancing requirements when open.
Under the new pandemic rules released by Gov. Roy Cooper last month, museums in the state can open at full capacity if they can maintain 6 feet of distance between visitors. Director of Regional Museums Don Penergraft said that means capacity limits are different throughout Museum of the Albemarle depending on the size of the room.
“Our capacity is different for each area,” Pendergraft said.
The auditorium normally can seat around 200 visitors. However, to be able to maintain social distancing only 32 people are now allowed in.
That means space will be limited for some of the museum’s upcoming History for Lunch programs that will be held both in-person and online. One on the history of surfing along Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks is scheduled for Wednesday at noon. Another scheduled on the history and legacy of the late state Sen. Marc Basnight, D-Dare, will be held Wednesday, April 21, at noon.
“We have to have enough area around them to be able to be safe,’’ Pendergraft said, referring to people seated in the auditorium. “I think when the governor says 100 percent, people think we can pack the museum. But that is not possible because we still have to follow those (social distance) guidelines.’’
The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and every third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those hours are expected to remain in place until restrictions are further eased.
The museum is currently educating volunteers on required COVID-19 procedures now that more visitors are allowed. Pendergraft noted that many of the volunteers are senior citizens and some are hesitant to resume work until they are fully vaccinated.
“We hope by June or July that we can be open on the weekends but we have to get a few more people back,” Pendergraft said. “We are looking forward to opening it back up again.”