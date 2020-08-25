Members of Elizabeth City State University’s Class of 2020 gave their “modified” commencement ceremony at the Fine Arts Center on Saturday a mostly positive review.
One-hundred fifty-five students who completed their degrees in the spring attended the event, which had been postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To comply with social distancing restrictions, only 10 people were allowed in the Fine Arts Center at a time, and those entering had to wear masks.
Graduates were allowed to enter the Fine Arts Center lobby with two guests and wait until their name was called. They then walked across the stage and had their photo taken with Chancellor Karrie Dixon. Afterward, they returned to the lobby where they received a gift bag before leaving the building.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said the university worked to balance health guidelines with students and families’ desire to have a meaningful commencement experience.
“I think it has gone as well as we could have ever expected,” Dixon said Saturday. “We wanted to make it as special for them as possible but still put in all the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.”
Parents and students were excited at the event, she said.
Saturday’s ceremony certainly was different, said Josh Fields of Raleigh.
“I think they did the best that they could under these circumstances,” said Fields who chose to attend ECSU after he was offered a scholarship to play football.
Part of what he enjoyed about his time on and off the field, he said, was the close-knit nature of the campus community.
Fields was a lineman for the Vikings and majored in sports management. He’s currently talking to a number of teams in the NFL and the Canadian Football League and hopes to play professional football.
Graduating senior Kristonsia Beatty of Leland said Saturday’s ceremony was “quick and easy.”
“I think I was in and out in a minute and a half,” she said.
Beatty said the ceremony was “disappointing,” not so much for herself as for families who had to travel to Elizabeth City from out of state.
Beatty said she chose ECSU because of the university’s importance in her family.
“A majority of my aunts have gone here,” Beatty said. “It’s a legacy thing.”
Before her death, one of her aunts always talked about ECSU, she said.
“In her honor I decided to come here,” Beatty said.
Beatty, who majored in history, is continuing her education at N.C. Central University beginning this week. Her goal is to earn both a master’s degree and law degree at Central.
“I want to be a civil rights attorney,” Beatty said.
Anaya Eason of Chesapeake, Virginia, said she appreciated Saturday’s commencement ceremony.
“Honestly I’m sure we were all expecting to have all the big hoopla with the graduation,” Eason said. “But I’m just thankful that they still put together something that was safe.”
Eason played basketball at ECSU and majored in sports management.
“Sports is all I know,” she said, noting that she plans to work as either a coach or sports agent.
Eason said she enjoyed her time at the university.
“I actually loved how small it is,” Eason said of ECSU. “Everyone is friendly.”
Shawn Bridges Jr. of Elizabeth City said his mother would have preferred a full commencement ceremony. But the socially distanced ceremony was fine with him, he said.
“It’s not that big of a deal to me as long as I’ve got that diploma,” Bridges said.
Bridges, who played football at Northeastern High School, played defensive end for the Vikings. He said he enjoyed the friends he made at ECSU.
Bridges majored in aviation with a concentration in air traffic control. He said he plans to pursue his career wherever air traffic control takes him.
Keven Fitzgerald Jr. of Plymouth said he understood why the university emphasized safety and health in planning for Saturday’s commencement.
“It’s one safe way,” he said. “I kind of prefer the old way (of commencement) but they did a good job as far as social distancing and keeping the faculty and the students safe.”
Fitzgerald majored in graphic design. He has started his own business in photography, graphic design, and video.
Fitzgerald said he received a four-year scholarship thanks to State Employees Credit Union. He said ECSU appealed to him because it was only about 45 minutes away from his home.
In December 2015 Fitzgerald visited the ECSU campus with a high school group and had a chance to see the graphic design program up close. That won him over.
“I said, ‘yes, this is for me,’” Fitzgerald said.
He said he got a good preparation for his career at ECSU and had a chance to participate in a number of internships.
Keana Holloman of Ahoskie said she attended ECSU because of the “Viking legacy,” noting her mother, grandparents and other relatives have attended the university.
Her uncle, Harold Mitchell, was a trustee at ECSU.
Holloman majored in English and education at ECSU and will begin a graduate program in public administration at N.C. Central University in 2021.
“I plan to be a chancellor,” Holloman said, adding she would like to lead a historically black college or university.
Holloman said she enjoyed getting to know Dixon and appreciates her example as chancellor.
“I think she sets a good example for those of us who want to pursue a high position in education,” Holloman said.