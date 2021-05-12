Tammie Gibbs and Donteana Gibbs aren’t just mother and daughter. They’re also now fellow graduates of College of The Albemarle.
The Gibbses were among the 273 graduates who turned their tassels during commencement ceremonies this week at COA. To ensure social distancing, COA held four scaled-down ceremonies at the Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City on Thursday and a fifth at COA-Dare in Manteo on Thursday.
The mother and daughter received their associate degrees in general business administration during a 11:30 a.m. ceremony at the PAC on Thursday.
COA President Jack Bagwell paid tribute to the “mother-daughter team” during his remarks at the ceremony.
Tammie Gibbs said she actually led the way in enrolling first in COA’s associate degree in general business administration program.
“I decided first,” she said.
The elder Gibbs, who works for the city of Elizabeth City, completed a degree in general education at COA last year. But she believed earning a degree in business administration would provide a boost for her career, so she enrolled in the program.
Daughter Dontenea chose to follow suit. She works in finance for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The younger Gibbs said she, too, believes the degree in general business administration will open up additional opportunities for her in her career.
Attending school in the same program at the same time was beneficial, Tammie said.
“We encouraged each other,” she said, adding, “we had a few classes together.”
Dontenea said the whole experience at COA was positive.
“I have enjoyed it here,” she said. “It has been nice.”