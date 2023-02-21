Mobile care clinic

Mobile Integrated Care Clinic Team Lead Kelly Hagwood (left) and Peer Support Specialist Winston Thomas pose in front of Monarch’s second clinic developed in partnership with Trillium Health Resources.

 Photo courtesy Monarch

Area residents seeking assistance for mental health issues or substance abuse use disorder services will again be able to do so at a mobile clinic that will be visiting Gates, Hertford and Bertie counties.

Monarch, in partnership with Greenville-based Trillium Health Resources, is launching its second Mobile Integrated Care Clinic. Monarch's first MICC, also launched in partnership with Trillium in 2022, visited sites in Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties.