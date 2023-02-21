...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Mobile Integrated Care Clinic Team Lead Kelly Hagwood (left) and Peer Support Specialist Winston Thomas pose in front of Monarch’s second clinic developed in partnership with Trillium Health Resources.
Area residents seeking assistance for mental health issues or substance abuse use disorder services will again be able to do so at a mobile clinic that will be visiting Gates, Hertford and Bertie counties.
Monarch, in partnership with Greenville-based Trillium Health Resources, is launching its second Mobile Integrated Care Clinic. Monarch's first MICC, also launched in partnership with Trillium in 2022, visited sites in Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties.
On Mondays, the new Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will be at the Gates County Community Center, 130 U.S. Highway 158 N, Gatesville. On Tuesdays, it will be at Soul Saving Station Evangelist Church at 337 Ahoskie-Cofield Road, Ahoskie. On Wednesdays, it will be at the Bertie County Department of Social Services at 110 Jasper Bazemore Ave., Windsor. On Thursdays and Fridays, the clinic will rotate throughout each of the counties.
When parked at a community location, the mobile clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (866) 272-7826. Walk-in appointments are also welcome. Accepted forms of payment include Medicaid, Medicare, most commercial insurances and private pay plans.
According to Monarch, the mobile clinic will be staffed by Kelly Hagwood, a registered nurse with 12 years of experience as a psychiatric nurse, and peer support specialist Winston Thomas. Patients are also able to access telehealth services from a licensed therapist and a nurse practitioner.