HERTFORD — Opponents of removing the Confederate monument from the courthouse green in Hertford presented a petition with more than 1,200 signatures to county officials Monday.
Marta Colson quoted the petition’s wording during the public comment portion of the regular meeting of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners Monday night.
“The Monument commemorates those who died in the War Between the States, 1861-1865,” the petition reads. “Those brothers, sons, fathers, grandfathers, husbands and loved ones who never came back, who were buried in mass graves. (The monument) has honored the dead for well over 100 years without objection from over 150 previous county commissioners. This monument serves as a grave marker also symbolizing the war is over.”
Colson said that as a child she never heard anyone mention the monument representing anything other than the memory of those who had fallen during the Civil War.
“It would be a shame and a disgrace to move it,” Colson said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson explained in a report that commissioners will hold a public hearing on the monument at their work session in two weeks.
County Manager Frank Heath said the public hearing will be focused on the two recommendations that have come from the working group the commissioners established to consider what to do regarding the monument.
One recommendation is to place signs featuring historical interpretation related to the monument around its location on the courthouse lawn.
The other recommendation is to approach the owner of the Union Soldiers Monument on King Street about relocating that monument to the courthouse lawn.
Speakers at the public hearing will have three minutes each and will not be allowed to cede time to other speakers. Heath said written comments are also welcomed to be submitted into the record.
Terry Swope said in his comments at the meeting that each of the signatures on the petition was collected in person.
“While certainly not all, most of the signatures you have been presented with are persons opposed to any change of any kind to the monument and its surroundings, including new signs around it,” Swope said.
Swope said he immediately became concerned when he attended meetings of a county “working group” on the monument’s future and began to see forms of “desecration” the group was considering.
“After seeking permission, I have stood in parking lots, visited swap meets, but mostly bicycled or walked door to door, and the overwhelming majority (of petition-signers) feel changes are unnecessary and an overreach by a board considering action on a non-existent problem,” Swope said. “In fact, most of these folks feel the board’s actions are fueling divisiveness in the county as the board searches for ways to explain away their history and rob locals of their heritage.”
John Long said he collected signatures on the petition in order to help the commissioners understand how people feel about the monument. Long said the monument hasn’t hurt anyone in 109 years and he was able to gather signatures from people of all races in all neighborhoods.
“The people have spoken,” Long said.
Long also said the monument is not a “statue” but a “monument.” Moving it would be similar to desecrating a tombstone, he said.
Ken Jackson also spoke in favor of keeping the monument as is. He said he is a descendant of the Oklahoma Cherokee who were forced to go to Oklahoma and is one-fourth Cherokee.
Jackson said he doesn’t advocate tearing down statues of U.S. Army generals who waged violent campaigns against his ancestors.
“As a matter of fact I served in the United States Army,” Jackson said.
Edna Sidwell said she agreed with Colson and the other speakers. People can’t change history but should learn from history and resolve to have a better future, she said.