CAMDEN — Early rainfall Friday afternoon and the potential for more in the evening forced Camden County High School’s graduation indoors, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the school’s 112 graduates or that of the several hundred family and friends who showed up to help them mark the occasion.
Guests filling the bleachers and floor seating in Camden’s gym cheered throughout as their loved ones appeared on stage to accept their diplomas from Principal Amber Davis. Then as the commencement concluded, the graduates shouted with happiness and tossed their mortarboards nearly to the rafters.
They had reason to be happy; their class endured the brunt of school life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The class of 2022 had the end of its sophomore year cut short; started their junior year remotely; some came back later that year a couple of days a week and some stayed remote,” Davis said during her remarks. “This year they came back wearing masks, hearing all of us say, ‘Over your nose’ about a million times a day and trying to adjust to the new normal.”
Camden’s Class of 2022 achieved a number of accomplishments, including earning a combined $1,043,074 in scholarships, Davis said. This year’s graduating class also scored victories in literature competitions and school athletic championships, and had members of the school’s student Honor Guard participate at professional sports events.
Graduates will continue to build on those successes as they start the next phase of their young lives, according to Davis.
“Graduates of this class are playing athletics in college, including several at D1 schools, they are attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, they are enlisting in the military, attending four-year universities and with workforce credentials,” Davis said. “Some are graduating tonight after receiving their associate degree at College of The Albemarle.”
Two of the graduates who are bound for the military are Alexis Mateo and Zakary Solesbee.
Mateo, 18, has enlisted in the Coast Guard and will begin basic training in Cape May, New Jersey on Aug. 30. He said he plans to spend his summer getting in shape for basic training and spending time with family and friends. Mateo, whose father is in the Coast Guard and stationed in Virginia, wants to be an operations specialist.
Solesbee, also 18, signed up for the U.S Army before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. He starts basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia on Aug. 23. Following basic, he will transfer to Fort Knox, in Kentucky, where he’ll spend several weeks training to become an M1 tank crewmember. Solesbee said he has been following news reports of U.S. and NATO assistance to Ukraine, as well as updates on other potential hotspots, like Taiwan, that could draw U.S. forces into the mix.
Valedictorian Paige Strecker reminded classmates they were still young and had time to “find our place in this world.” It is unrealistic for all her fellow graduates to know so early what direction their career goals will lead them, she said. That’s why it’s important they remain open to new ideas and experiences.
“Don’t be afraid to change your mind,” she urged the class of 2022.
Also speaking was Christian Overton, chairman of the Camden Board of Education. He called Friday’s commencement a “monumental graduation,” considering the challenges the graduates overcame.
Ross Munro, chairman of the Camden Board of Commissioners, mentioned the Memorial Day weekend and asked the graduates their thoughts on the most important aspect of the national ensign. He asked, is it the flag’s 50 stars, the blue field, the individual colors red, white and blue or the 13 stripes?
It is none of those things, he said.
“The most important part of the flag is the stitching that holds the flag together,” Munro said.
Communities are like stitching in how everyone contributes to hold it together, the retired Navy chief said. He encouraged the graduates to ask themselves how they will contribute.
“What will be my stitch?” Munro said they should question.
Giving the commencement address was Camden High mathematics teacher Jackie Duncan, who sent the graduates off with three pointers: Be kind to others always, character matters and maintain a strong work ethic.
“I want you to excel in whatever you do,” she said.