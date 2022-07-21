ECSU replica Boeing 787 Dreamliner for file use purposes

A replica of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner is shown outside the main entrance to Elizabeth City State University’s new STEM Complex, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Moody’s Investor Services upgraded ECSU’s credit rating earlier this month.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Elizabeth City State University’s credit rating from Baa2 to Baa1, citing the university’s “sizeable appropriations” in the recently approved state budget, rising student enrollment, and higher fundraising, among other factors.

The higher bond rating issued July 14 by the New York-based bond credit rating service will lower ECSU overall borrowing costs. ECSU had approximately $38 million in total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2021, and has no plans to add any additional debt “at this time,” Moody’s said.