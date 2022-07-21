A replica of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner is shown outside the main entrance to Elizabeth City State University’s new STEM Complex, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Moody’s Investor Services upgraded ECSU’s credit rating earlier this month.
Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Elizabeth City State University’s credit rating from Baa2 to Baa1, citing the university’s “sizeable appropriations” in the recently approved state budget, rising student enrollment, and higher fundraising, among other factors.
The higher bond rating issued July 14 by the New York-based bond credit rating service will lower ECSU overall borrowing costs. ECSU had approximately $38 million in total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2021, and has no plans to add any additional debt “at this time,” Moody’s said.
In its rationale for upgrading ECSU’s credit rating, Moody’s cited the $140 million capital appropriation the university received in the 2022-23 state budget that took effect July 1. Approximately $84 million of that funding is for new projects, including $34 million for a new aviation science facility and $40 million for a new residence hall.
Moody’s also cited the “marked improvement in student demand” for the university, noting that ECSU’s fall 2021 full-time equivalent student enrollment was 1,857, an increase of 43% since fall 2017.
Moody’s said it expects ECSU’s enrollment to “remain stable” after the large increase, particularly given the campus’s participation in the tuition-lowering NC Promise program started by the UNC System in fall 2018. Under the program, in-state undergraduate students pay $1,000 a year for tuition while out-of-state undergrads pay $5,000 a year.
The rating agency also noted that ECSU stands to benefit from state officials’ decision to raise the cap on out-of-state students at state universities to 50%. Given its proximity to the Virginia border, ECSU has a “competitive advantage” when attracting more students.
Moody’s also noted that ECSU benefits from “some market differentiation” by offering programs like aviation science, the only four-year degree program like it in the state. The credit rating agency also noted ECSU repurposed an existing building to house its STEM programs.
The credit rating agency noted that while ECSU’s absolute wealth and liquidity “remains weaker” than that at its peer institutions, both have “improved significantly.” The university’s total cash and investments of $66.8 million in 2021 “improved markedly” from $35 million the previous year, Moody’s said. While market appreciation helped, the main driver for the increase was philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s $15 million one-time gift to the university.
ECSU’s total cash and investments per student improved to $36,000, which is “slightly stronger” than the figure for its peers, Moody’s said.
“ECSU has also seen an uptick in annual giving, with management reporting that the university has exceeded a $1.5 million annual fund goal for the last two years,” the credit rating agency said.
While ECSU’s current liquidity — its ability to get cash when needed — is lower than the Baa-rated median of 130 days of cash on hand, it’s nearly triple what it was in 2020, according to Moody’s report. Then, ECSU had liquidity of $6.1 million, giving it 38 days of cash on hand. By the end of 2021, liquidity had jumped to $17 million, giving the university 101 days of cash on hand. In addition, ECSU said it had $15 million in unrestricted cash as of June 28, the report states.
“The importance of the Baa1 Moody’s credit rating signals that ECSU is and remains poised for healthy growth,” Lisa McClinton, ECSU’s vice chancellor for Business and Finance, said in a press release. “The university has been deliberate and diligent in strategically working to develop and implement growth strategies .... The rating also proves that our brand is strong, and we are making effective decisions in managing and investing ECSU’s finances.”
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon also weighed in on the credit rating upgrade.
“Our collective ability to reach this notable milestone shows the possibilities that lie ahead as we focus on the core values in ECSU’s strategic plan, most especially accountability, excellence, and collaboration,” she said.