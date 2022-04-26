CURRITUCK — The incumbent and his challenger in the 3rd District Republican primary for Currituck County commissioner both agree the county needs to take its time and provide plenty of information to the public before making a move toward so-called unified government in the county.
Kim Moore, a small-business owner, is challenging incumbent Commissioner Mike Payment, who is the board’s current chairman and is seeking re-election, in the May 17 GOP primary.
No Democrat has filed for the seat, so the winner of the primary likely will hold it after the November election.
Unified government is a system that would grant Currituck County regulatory powers similar to those that municipalities in the state have.
Neighboring Camden agreed to adopt unified government after Camden voters passed a referendum agreeing to the concept in May 2006. Ironically, Currituck voters rejected a similar measure in the same May 2006 primary election.
Despite that rejection 16 years ago, Currituck commissioners brought the idea back up at their retreat in January. They later discussed it at a work session.
“Unified government is a decision made by the citizens and not the commissioners,” Payment said. “The citizens would have to vote on whether or not this is something they would want for the county.
“I would not ask the citizens to decide on this until there is an opportunity to ask questions and understand what unified government is and how it would affect them,” he said.
Payment said the county is “starting a process” to get information about unified government out to Currituck residents. He said the effort includes videos.
“This will allow for any questions to be asked and answered,” he said.
Moore expressed skepticism about the idea of unified government.
“Statements have been made in support of unified government with claims of ‘free money,’” Moore said. “I do not believe there is any such thing as ‘free money’ and I fail to see how adding another layer of bureaucracy benefits our residents. I also am aware that this issue was put to a vote several years ago and was resoundingly vetoed by citizens of Currituck County.
“Currituck enjoys a different lifestyle than our surrounding neighbors and we don’t want to jeopardize it in any negative way,” Moore added. “I want to hear from the voters of Currituck County on how they would feel about going to unified government.”
Payment and Moore also responded to a question about whether a bond referendum is needed to construct schools in Currituck. School officials have discussed the possibility of the county asking voters to approve a $66 million bond referendum but no official action has been taken.
Payment believes a bond referendum for school construction is unnecessary.
“The county of Currituck is in good financial condition and operates on a balanced budget,” Payment said. “The county has been able to put money aside for capital projects. This money was put towards the two recent school expansion projects and towards the new elementary school. The county has been able to ‘pay as you go’ on projects.
“A bond is not needed at this time,” he continued. “When the next school is needed, which is years from now, there are many funding options available for the county to consider. Currituck has a very strong financial rating in North Carolina.”
Moore said she’s open to the idea of a school construction bond referendum but would like to see more information.
“I am in support of a bond referendum to finance schools if and when needed,” Moore said. “I would have to see a detailed accounting of any funds requested on an itemized and detailed report. I would expect a full accounting to the taxpayers of Currituck County, which has not been shared with the public at this time.”
Moore has concerns about the pace of growth in the county.
“I support responsible controlled growth and allowing time for infrastructure to catch up to the current residential growth before approving more,” Moore said. “At this time the county is reactive and not keeping pace with our needs, and I want a more proactive plan for today, tomorrow and in the future.”
Payment said the county is working on infrastructure to accommodate development.
“Currently there is some interest in development in the southern end of Currituck,” Payment said. “The county is installing a new water line across the Coinjock Canal to serve the residents and any future development needs. The Grandy wastewater plant is expandable which could benefit new developments and business growth opportunities.”
He noted that a revised countywide land use plan has been developed and is currently being reviewed before it’s given final approval.
“This was started a few years ago with community meetings throughout the county to gather information from citizens on how the county should look with new growth and infrastructure requirements,” he said.
Payment also noted the importance of the school system to the county’s growth, adding that regular meetings between county commissioners and the county school board are important.
Payment said the county’s current plan for limiting the number of beach parking permits issued to out-of-town day visitors is a good one.
“Currituck citizens have a hard time accessing and enjoying our beaches during the summer months,” Payment said. “We have heard concerns about the wild horses and overcrowding.”
Payment said county residents and property owners “will always have driving and parking privileges” throughout the year. But restricting the amount of beach parking for “out-of-the-area day trippers” will help control the volume of traffic on the beach during the summer months, he said.
“Vacationers renting a home on the Currituck Outer Banks will still have parking permits to use during their stay,” Payment said. “I do support this and believe it is a good plan that will benefit our citizens and the horses.”
Moore favors limiting beach parking permits.
“We need to protect residents, rental home vacationers, and those coming to see the wild horses,” Moore said. “We have beaches and parking prior to going to the off-road district.”