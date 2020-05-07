Workers on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 will be treated to a free barbecue and fried chicken dinner on Saturday.
Circle II restaurant and the Elizabeth City Moose Lodge have partnered to provide the dinners, said Chris Ganser, a member of the Moose Lodge.
The free dinners will include barbecue pork, fried chicken, cole slaw and potatoes, and will be provided to workers whose jobs are critical in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Ganser said.
Many of those workers, such as police, fire and emergency medical personnel, as well as nursing home, hospital and doctors’ offices workers, deal directly with residents who may have COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Ganser said the Circle II and the Moose Lodge plan to provide as many as 230 meals between noon to 5 p.m., Saturday. The meals can be picked up during that time in the Moose Lodge parking lot located off Hull Drive. Workers must be in their uniforms or have ID indicating their job status as a front line worker.
Ganser said the dinners were the idea of fellow Moose Lodge member Jimmy Satterfield.
“Let’s give back to the community,” Satterfield said when suggesting the free dinners, Ganser said.
However, Satterfield was injured in an accident on U.S. Highway 17 in Camden County, Monday morning, and will be unable to attend Saturday’s event, Ganser said.
Satterfield had been riding his motorcycle north on U.S. 17 when he was involved in an accident with another vehicle in South Mills, Ganser said. The Lodge decided to still hold Saturday’s free dinners because that is what Satterfield would want, Ganser said.
“We’re definitely going to do it,” he said.