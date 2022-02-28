Five candidates have now filed for two seats on City Council representing the Fourth Ward.
Roger James and Barbara Baxter both filed on Feb. 25, joining incumbent Johnnie Walton, Bennie Murphy and Donald Spencer.
Filing for the May 17 election resumed Feb. 24 and ends Friday at noon.
There will be at least four candidates running in the city’s Second Ward. Incumbent Chris Ruffieux filed for re-election on Friday as did challenger Javis Gibbs.
First-time candidates Jon Nuttesheim and Rose Whitehurst have also filed to run. One Second Ward seat is currently vacant following the resignation of Gabriel Adkins last fall.
Katherine Felton filed last week in the Third Ward, joining incumbent Kem Spence and Charles Hill in the race.
Republican incumbent at-large Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman filed to run for second term Friday. Republican Carl Witten and Democratic incumbent Charles Jordan have also filed for the two at-large seats that will be on the November ballot.
Republican Jonathan Meads filed last week to fill the final two years of the Southern Outside District. Meads was appointed to the seat after the death of his father, Frankie, in 2021.
Incumbent Board of Education member George Archuleta filed to run for re-election for a Outside Corporate Limits seat on Monday.
There will be at least one GOP primary for county commissioner in Currituck as Leigh Reagan-Smith has filed to challenge incumbent Owen Etheridge in District 5. Etheridge filed in December.
Two other candidates filed for the Currituck Board of Commissioners on Monday: Alice Cohen Newbern for the at-large seat and Dana Parker for the Poplar Branch seat.
In Chowan, Republican Brian Ferraraccio filed Friday to run for sheriff. He will face incumbent Sheriff Edward Basnight, who has filed for election.
In Chowan, three candidates — two Republicans and one Democrat — have filed to run for seats on the board of commissioners.
Republican Bob Kirby is seeking the District 1 seat while Larry McLaughlin is running for the District 2 seat. Democrat Ellis Lawrence has filed in District 3.
No new filings were reported in Perquimans or Camden counties on Monday.