The number of voters seeking to vote by mail continued to grow last week, as every county election board in the region saw double-digit increases in ballot requests.
Currently an average of around 26,000 North Carolina voters a day are requesting an absentee by mail ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
Almost 890,000 voters have requested to vote absentee and almost 101,000 of those voters had cast ballots through Thursday.
By comparison, around 66,000 voters had requested an absentee ballot at the same point during the 2016 election season. Around 200,000 voters cast absentee ballots in the presidential election four years ago.
Most election experts say the increase in absentee ballot requests is being driven by the COVID-19 epidemic. Hoping to avoid standing in line either for early voting, which starts in North Carolina on Oct. 15, or on election day, many voters are choosing to vote by mail-in ballot.
Democrats continue to greatly outpace Republicans in ballot requests statewide, filing 477,655 requests to only 153,502 for Republicans. Unaffiliated voters have requested 284,521 ballots.
More registered Democrats are also seeking to vote by absentee ballot in the region.
Ballot requests jumped 18 percent in Pasquotank in the last week as 2,354 voters have now asked to vote by mail. Just under 500 voters in the county voted absentee in the 2016 presidential election.
Requests in Currituck County, where 1,130 have sought absentee ballots, and Chowan, where 796 voters have sought ballots, also jumped 18 percent in the last week. Meanwhile in Camden, requests jumped 25 percent, as 429 voters have now sought an absentee ballot.
Numbers for Perquimans County were not available.
Registered Democrats in Pasquotank have requested 1,339 ballots, while 664 unaffiliated and 342 Republican voters have sought ballots. As Thursday, 111 Pasquotank voters had cast a ballot.
Pasquotank Republican Party volunteer Myron Simmons said he’s not concerned about the number of Democrats seeking an absentee ballot.
“Most everybody I know doesn’t trust the mail system,” Simmons said. “They will go vote in person, either early or on election day.”
In heavily Republican Currituck, 414 Democrats have asked for ballots, 303 Republicans have and 404 unaffiliated voters have.
In Camden, more Democrats have also sought ballots: 171. Ninety-three Camden Republicans have sought ballots while 160 unaffiliated voters have.
Democrats in Chowan have asked for 469 ballots. Unaffiliated voters have sought 191 and Republicans have requested 133.
Voters can track the status of their absentee-by-mail request on the North Carolina Board of Elections website. The service at ncsbe.gov includes confirmation that their county board of elections has received their request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that a completed ballot has been received by local elections officials.
A voter can also see if their ballot wasn’t accepted because of an issue like a missing signature. Local elections officials will instruct a voter on how to correct any issues.
“It allows North Carolina voters to keep tabs on their mail-in absentee ballot from the comfort of their home,” State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said. “By tracking their ballot, the voter can have peace of mind that their ballot was received by their county board of elections.”