Early voting data for the 1st N.C. Senate District race between incumbent Republicans Norman Sanderson and Bob Steinburg show more ballots have been cast on Sanderson’s home turf.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, and Sanderson, R-Pamlico, are facing each other in Tuesday’s GOP primary for the state Senate seat in the newly configured 1st District. The winner faces no opposition in November.
Steinburg currently represents the old 1st Senate District, which included 11 counties. Sanderson represents the former 2nd Senate District, which included three counties. The new legislative map approved by state lawmakers earlier this year — and later upheld by the N.C. Supreme Court — places them in the same district.
The new eight-county 1st Senate District contains six counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Chowan, Washington and Hyde — that Steinburg currently represents. The other two counties in the district are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson represents.
As of Tuesday, the two counties that Sanderson currently represents — Carteret and Pamlico — have seen 3,065 GOP voters cast ballots early, or 57% of the early vote so far in the new 1st District.
GOP voters in the six counties Steinburg currently represents have cast a total of 2,333 ballots, or 43% of the early vote total. Pasquotank Republicans had cast 724 ballots as of Tuesday while Chowan has seen 454 GOP voters and Perquimans 252.
Carteret is the most Republican-leaning county in the new 1st District and combined with Pamlico produced almost 13,000 total GOP voters in the 2020 GOP primary. That’s about 59% of the Republican primary votes in the newly configured Senate district.
The counties that Steinburg represents that are now in the reconfigured 1st District had around 9,000 GOP primary voters in 2020, or 41% of the total.
Steinburg has spent considerable time campaigning in Carteret and Pamlico and said he is confident that he will be able to make some “significant inroads” in the two counties.
“From the people I am meeting, and I am meeting a ton of people, it’s been very gratifying to see the support we have received,” Steinburg said.
Sanderson said he believes he is making similar inroads in the six counties Steinburg represents.
“I think people will be surprised in some of these other counties on how well we are going to do,” Sanderson said. “I have had a lot of doors opened and I have talked to a lot of good people.”
Steinburg said the “big issue” in Carteret and Pamlico, along with the rest of the district, is commercial and recreational fishing.
Steinburg has been stressing to voters his membership as the lone representative from the General Assembly, and one of two from the state, on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. That appointment lasts as long as Steinburg is a member of the General Assembly; if he is defeated in the primary, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will pick his replacement.
The ASMFC consists of 15-member states and its purpose is the protection and management of marine fisheries.
Steinburg said if he loses Tuesday’s primary, Cooper will likely appoint a “lefty environmentalist” that would impose more regulations on fishing.
“I am standing up and working hard for the fishing industry,” Steinburg said. “If I lose this primary, I am gone, our voice and vote is gone. They (environmentalists) would impose regulations on all fishing because that is what they do. It would be a disaster for fishing, recreational and commercial, for restaurants, for tourism.”
Sanderson said the ASMFC is a federal commission that has limited impact on fishing.
“It only applies, as the way I understand it, to water that is outside of North Carolina limits which is three miles out,” Sanderson said. “It might affect some of our head boats but usually the head boats are not fishing for the kind of fish that this commission oversees.’’
Sanderson said his major concern is what happens just offshore, in the sounds and rivers for commercial and recreational fishermen. He said the Agricultural Committee that he co-chairs deals with those issues saying they “need a lot of help too.”
“That is where 95% of our commercial fisherman basically make a living,” Sanderson said. “The seafood that we enjoy comes from within that three-mile limit and not out in the ocean.’’
Early voting for Tuesday’s primary election continues through Saturday.