Area interest in Republican races in Tuesday’s primary election appears to be greater than in races involving Democrats.
As of Wednesday, nearly 760 more Republican than Democratic ballots had been cast in the five-county area during the early voting period which ends Saturday.
More voters are requesting Republican ballots in Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties. Only in Pasquotank County have more voters requested Democratic ballots.
Early voting numbers through Wednesday show 1,256 people have voted Democratic in Pasquotank while 826 GOP ballots have been cast.
Elsewhere, Camden has seen 607 Republican primary voters and 85 Democrats. Currituck voters have cast 423 Republican ballots and 98 Democratic ballots.
In Chowan, voters have cast 506 Republican ballots and 272 Democratic ballots. The numbers in Perquimans are 301 GOP ballots and 193 Democratic ballots.
Statewide through Wednesday, nearly 370,000 votes had been cast, or 5 percent of registered voters. One-stop votes are evenly split with around 185,000 Democratic ballots cast and around 184,000 GOP ballots cast.
In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. A Carolina Journal article earlier this week reported that more unaffiliated voters are casting ballots in the GOP primary.
Among unaffiliated voters who had voted at the time of the story, 40,885 (63%) chose Republican ballots and 23,105 (35%) chose Democratic ballots, the Journal reported.
Saturday is the last day voters can cast an early ballot for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries for federal, state and local offices.
Voters in Elizabeth City are also casting ballots for the non-partisan municipal election for mayor and all eight City Council seats for an election that will be decided Tuesday unless there are runoffs.
There are also nonpartisan elections for Town Council in Edenton and Perquimans Board of Education seats that also will be decided Tuesday.
One-stop voting in Pasquotank at the board of elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive is today from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Camden voters can cast ballots at the Board of Elections office at 117 N.C. Highway 343 North from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Currituck voters can vote today from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Courtroom C at 2801 Caratoke Highway. Saturday one-stop voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chowan early voting is at 730 N Granville St. Suite D in Edenton. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Perquimans voters can cast early votes at the Board of Election office at 601 South Edenton St. in Hertford today from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Polls for Tuesday’s election open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Voting precincts in Pasquotank and their addresses include:
• North, Knobbs Creek Recreation Center at 200 E. Ward Street;
• South, Kermit E. White Center at 1704 Weeksville Road;
• East, River Road Middle School at 1701 River Road;
• West, Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road;
• Mt. Hermon Evangelical Methodist Church 820 Old Okisko Road;
• Newland, Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church 1308 School House Road;
• Nixonton, Weeksville Lions Club 2760 Peartree Road;
• Providence, Pasquotank County High School 1064 Northside Road;
• Salem, Weeksvile School 1170 Salem Church Road.
Currituck precincts include:
• Carova Beach, Carova Fire Station;
• Courthouse, J.P. Knapp Early College;
• Coinjock, Currituck County Library;
• East Moyock, Moyock Elementary;
• Gibbs Woods, Richardson Community Building;
• Indian Ridge, Shawboro Elementary;
• Knotts Island, Knotts Island Senior Citizen-Ruritan Building;
• Poplar Branch, W.T Griggs Elementary;
• Powells Point, Powells Point Christian Church;
• West Moyock, Moyock Middle School; and
• Whalehead, Corolla Library.
Camden precincts include:
• Courthouse Precinct, Camden County Public Library;
• Shiloh Precinct ,South Camden Fire Department; and
• South Mills, South Mills Ruritan Building.
Perquimans precincts include:
• Belvidere, Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road;
• New Hope, Durants Neck Ruritan Building;
• East Hertford, Perquimans Courthouse;
• Bethel, Bethel Ruritan Community Building;
• West Hertford, Perquimans DSS building;
• Nicanor, Up River Friends Church; and
• Parkville, Winfall Ruritan Community Building.
Chowan polling places include:
• East Edenton, Old National Guard Armory;
• West Edenton: Agricultural Building;
• Rocky Hock, Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building;
• Center Hill, Northern Chowan Community Center;
• Wardville, Faith Fellowship Baptist Church; and
• Yeopim, National Guard Armory.