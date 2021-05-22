A regional shortage of plumbers and landscapers sparked the need for a trades training center to address the issue. With the cutting of a red ribbon, that shortage is on its way to being resolved.
River City Community Development Corp.’s new Northeast NC Trades Training Center opened Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The center is located at 307 W. Ehringhaus Street on the site of the former Sonic Drive-In and adjacent to River City CDC’s YouthBuild facility.
Helping River City CDC President and CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey celebrate the moment were several area business leaders and state and local government officials.
The training center is the culmination of several years of work and planning, Jarvis-Mackey explained.
“Thank God I was taught at an early age that where there’s a will there’s a way,” she said. “I continue to be amazed at how a tremendous need, combined with prayer, a strong vision and a driving mission can cause things to happen.”
Jarvis-Mackey also commented on how River CDC officials developed the idea for the center.
“During our work with work youth groups and our urgent home repair programs we were made keenly aware of an extreme shortage of plumbers and professional landscapers and the high costs of obtaining these services,” she said. “The Northeast Trades Training Center grew out of the need for these services and the lack of training opportunities in our area.”
The center will address the job needs of underemployed and underserved populations of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, according to RCCDC’s grant proposal to the Golden LEAF Foundation, by providing job training in the fields of plumbing and professional landscaping to people 18 and older.
The 3,000-square-foot facility includes space for labs in both career fields, and will include a considerable amount of hands-on learning for the students. Students also will learn tool identification, safety standards and OSHA guidelines, how to start their own business and other useful information. Each training class will include about 140 classroom hours to be performed about two nights a week over several weeks.
Lynn Ricks, who has 25 years experience in marketing and telecommunications in the corporate sector, has been hired to run the center as program coordinator.
Golden LEAF provided a $500,000 grant to cover the project’s start-up costs, which includes the cost of building construction. Local firm A.R. Chesson was in charge of construction. Representing Golden LEAF on Friday was Marilyn Chism, the foundation’s director of programs.
“This project will help individuals obtain needed skills to either go to work for themselves or to obtain good jobs to help move the economic needle in their community,” Chism said. “The LEAF in Golden LEAF stands for Long-term Economic Advancement Foundation. Our mission is to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities.
“One of the ways that we accomplish this is by increasing the opportunities for individuals to obtain the skills that they need that align with the current and future workforce needs,” Chism continued. “Another way that we do this is to support opportunities to create jobs in the area.”
Chism said that communities with a skilled workforce have a better chance of attracting new companies that create more and support more jobs.
Others speaking at Friday’s ribbon-cutting event were Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker; Leslie Ginski, a congressional staff member for U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.; state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan; Orestes Gooden, chairman of the River City CDC board of directors; Pasquotank board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Charles Jorden; Joe Monaski, a building contractor for A.R. Chesson; and Trey Lewis, a field representative for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
State Rep. Howard Hunter III, D-Hertford, was scheduled to attend but was unable to make the ceremony.