The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pasquotank County jumped to 32 on Monday, largely as a result of more inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution testing positive for the respiratory disease. The eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services now has 85 reported cases of COVID-19.
ARHS Director Battle Betts also said in a press release that the eight-county region could expect to see more COVID-19 cases over the next several weeks, especially as more testing becomes available and as more cases are identified at "congregate" facilities like prisons and nursing homes.
Nineteen inmates at PCI have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said. That's up from seven inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 early last week.
Saunders noted the number of cases of COVID-19 at PCI only reflects the number of inmates who've tested positive, suggesting the number could increase.
"This number does not reflect the number of offenders currently infected with COVID-19, but rather is a total of the number of tests performed that have been positive to date," she said.
Saunders said the inmates who've tested positive for COVID-19 are being isolated from other inmates and being cared for by prison medical staff.
ARHS said in the release the increase in cases at PCI resulted from a transfer of inmates from Neuse Correctional Institution prior to April 7. Located in Goldsboro, the Neuse prison has been hard hit by COVID-19, reporting nearly 350 cases.
Responding to the outbreak at Neuse, where 330 inmates and 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Public Safety announced Monday it had temporarily closed another state prison and transferred its inmates to another correctional facility. Staff at Johnston Correctional Institution, the now closed prison, have been resigned to Neuse CI, DPS said.
ARHS also said it is working with officials at Rivers Correctional Institution, a private prison facility, in Hertford County, and a long-term care facility in Bertie County to manage two additional outbreaks of COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two more cases of a disease. DHHS has also made testing for COVID-19 at congregate facilities like prisons and nursing homes a priority, ARHS said.
ARHS said when outbreaks are identified at congregate sites, additional "contact tracing" — determining who the infected patient has had contact — and more testing are required to manage exposures and protect staff and residents and inmates. This usually results in more COVID-19 cases being identified more quickly, including those involving patients who are asymptomatic for the disease. An asymptomatic patient is one who hasn't shown any symptoms of the diseae.
Betts said as testing becomes more available and more COVID-19 cases are identified at congregate sites, ARHS expects the number of lab-confirmed cases in the region to increase. He also said the eight-county region is likely "behind" other regions of the state in its incidence of cases, meaning more here will be reported.
“Based on statewide, regional, and local trends, we do anticipate that we are slightly behind other areas," he said. "We will continue to see a rise in cases over the next couple of weeks, which means it is important for us all to continue to take all precautions to mitigate the spread including staying at home, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene and sanitation.”
Of Pasquotank's 32 cases, 18 are considered active and 14 involve patients who have recovered.
Elsewhere in the eight-county region, Bertie's number of cases increased by four to 25. Bertie now has 10 active cases of COVID-19, 14 cases where the patient recovered, and one death.
Hertford County is reporting nine cases of COVID-19, five of which are active, two cases where the patient recovered, and one death. Perquimans County continued to report eight lab-confirmed cases, six of which are considered active. Chowan County continued to report six lab-confirmed cases, four of which are active. Gates and Currituck counties have reported four and two cases, respectively, in which each patient has recovered.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose Monday to 6,764, an increase of 271 from Sunday. The number of deaths rose to 179, an increase of seven from Sunday.
Prison officials say they've taken a number of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. The prisons' Correctional Enterprise unit produced 40,000 washable cloth masks the week of April 12 and expected to produce an additional 30,000 last week. Masks have been distributed to both staff and inmates where an offender had tested positive for COVID-19.
The prisons have also purchased 265 machines capable of large-scale distribution of disinfectant in prison facilities. They've also distributed 70 Power Breezers to prisons. The devices are capable of spraying disinfectant in a 65-degree cone to kill the virus.