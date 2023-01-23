Bike rack

More public art bicycle racks will be coming to downtown Elizabeth City in the coming weeks. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that an additional 20 bicycle racks have been fabricated and 16 of them have already been distributed to local artists for painting.

 Photo courtesy ECDI

More public art bicycle racks will be coming to downtown Elizabeth City in the coming weeks.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that an additional 20 bicycle racks have been fabricated and 16 of them have already been distributed to local artists for painting. Five are already completed and four more need to be distributed to an artist, she said.