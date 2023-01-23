...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
More public art bicycle racks will be coming to downtown Elizabeth City in the coming weeks. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that an additional 20 bicycle racks have been fabricated and 16 of them have already been distributed to local artists for painting.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that an additional 20 bicycle racks have been fabricated and 16 of them have already been distributed to local artists for painting. Five are already completed and four more need to be distributed to an artist, she said.
The new bicycle racks are part of a second phase of a program that started in late 2020. The first 14 racks were installed in the fall of 2021.
Like in the first phase, the 20 new bike racks are sponsored by a business, organization or individual which paid for the $600 bike racks to be built and painted. Local artists were paid to paint most of the racks, being compensated up to $200 per rack.
“Hopefully in the next week we will identify the locations where we will place them,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said a third phase of the project is an option. If one happens, she recommended the ECDI board consider putting any additional racks outside the downtown area.
“After these 20 and the first 14, that would be 34 in the downtown business district,” Malenfant said. “We may want to start looking at placing them on the campuses of Elizabeth City State University, COA (College of The Albemarle) and MACU (Mid-Atlantic Christian University), and places in between.”
The first 34 racks will be on public property but Malenfant said in the future they could be placed on private property if ECDI receives permission from the owner.
Malenfant also said that planning for two major events organized by ECDI — TarWheel Cycling and the N.C. Potato Festival — are well underway.
Registration for the April 15 TarWheel event is open and Malenfant said 53 riders have already signed up.
“That is good,” Malenfant said of the early registration numbers. “Last year, we had just over 250 riders and we are getting ready to start promoting this a little more. That’s a good start considering we haven’t done a whole lot of promotion.”
Bicyclists can choose to ride 33, 62, or 100 miles throughout the countryside of Pasquotank. The rides start and finish downtown.
“Shorter fun-ride options are also available,” Malenfant said.
The 28th annual bicycling event will be held in memory of Ed Taylor who passed away on April 9, 2022, which was the day of the 2022 TarWheel Cycling event. Taylor was active and well known in the area cycling community, led and organized the TarWheel Cycling event and was president of the River City Cycling Club for many years.
The ECDI board was also told that planning for the May 19-21 N.C. Potato Festival that is held downtown is in the planning stages. The 2022 event was attended by an estimated 40,000 people and netted ECDI around $65,000.