Sculptor Christina Weisner says she strives to have her artwork provoke more questions than it answers.
Weisner’s new work, “The River Cube Project, Neuse River NC 2019-22,” which opened Friday at Museum of the Albemarle, does just that.
The River Cube Project combines sculpture, drawings, data, audio visual materials, and scientific and social research, and is the culmination of a three-week, 275-mile trip down the Neuse River that Weisner took last year with biologist and systems scientist Matt Keene.
Like so much of her work, The River Cube Project is based on “found” objects that Weisner uses to spark an investigation into the nature of the objects themselves.
Weisner, an associate professor of fine arts at College of The Albemarle, said found objects inspire her to create other objects, but not before she understands the intended nature of the found object.
With The River Cube Project, the found object was a box of film negatives taken of the topography of a river basin in Texas. As she is prone to do, Weisner began researching the negatives to find out about their origin.
However, because the negatives were created by a survey company in the 1970s, Weisner realized that getting answers about her discovery might be impossible.
“I hit a dead end but that allowed me the freedom to make something generic that is symbolic of a river,” she said.
Attending an artists retreat in Vermont, Weisner brought along the negatives. With the express goal of “thinking about the film,” she took the negatives to a nearby river and placed them in the water. Weisner said that sparked a simple question: “What is a river?”
“We wanted to figure out what questions to ask just by jumping into the river,” she said.
So, Weisner constructed The River Cube with the film negatives making up the cube’s walls. She then balanced the cube on pontoons.
Weisner and Keene then embarked upon a three-week journey on the Neuse River, with The River Cube sculpture in tow. Their paddle trip started at the Neuse’s origins at the Eno and Flat rivers and ended at Ocracoke Island in the Atlantic Ocean.
For Weisner, the river journey was a revelation. Not only did it give her a chance to try and answer the question about what is a river; it also allowed her to “shred layers” of herself and see her life from a different perspective.
“For me, personally, the most powerful experience was week one when I was thinking of emails and texts and my brain was in modern technology mode,” she said.
By week two, Weisner realized she was leaving all of that behind, and becoming almost exclusively immersed in the natural world.
The natural world unfolding before her became as much a part of the art as the conception and construction of the River Cube Project. And while the experience continued to provide her with more questions than answers about the nature of a river, it also provided her with a new perception of the world that she hopes to share with the exhibit’s viewers.
Besides the cube sculpture, the exhibit features a video that documents moments from Weisner and Keene’s three-week journey as well as drawings and scientific data they collected.
Weisner hopes the entire exhibit will guide the viewer toward seeing “time and its role in forming the river, and thinking about the time the river has existed.”
The River Cube Project opened at the Gregg Museum of Art and Design in Raleigh before moving to Museum of the Albemarle this week. The exhibit, set up in the museum lobby, is free and open to the public.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, the opening reception for the exhibit was moved from Friday to the end of the exhibit’s scheduled run in February. Weisner will be on hand at the museum during the Feb. 4 First Friday ArtWalk to talk about the exhibit.