More room at Holly Days

Minnie Sutton, of Camden, looks at a display of cloth facemasks on sale at the Creativity With a Twist vendor booth at the Holly Days Festival of Gifts at Camden Intermediate School, Saturday. This year the vendor booths were spread out from the school cafeteria to the gymnasium to better accommodate social distancing because of COVID-19 concerns.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance