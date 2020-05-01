CAMDEN — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has nearly completed a renovation project that provides more room for deputies to work and more space for evidence storage.
Sheriff Kevin Jones originally planned to seek $30,000 in capital outlay funding in Camden County’s 2020-21 budget but reduced that request by half because money was identified in the current year’s budget to offset much of the cost.
“I slashed that down to $15,000 because I got most of that completed,” Jones said Wednesday.
Additional money was saved by some painting and other work being performed by sheriff’s office staff.
“We painted it ourselves,” Jones said of the new paint on interior walls at the office.
About two-thirds of the planned renovations have been completed, Jones said.
“We’ve almost got it finished,” Jones told the Camden Board of Commissioners at the board’s budget work session Wednesday.
The $15,000 in capital funding he’s requesting in the current budget is for the evidence storage portion of the project,
There is also a new area for intoxication tests and fingerprinting. “It’s a process room for people under arrest,” Jones said.
The renovations allow the Sheriff’s Office to have secure entry at both the front and the back of the building, while maintaining a public access at the rear of the building to the Magistrate’s Office.
The old patrol room is now the evidence room. The new evidence storage area is larger and will have 24-hour access by means of a pass-through locker, similar to after-hours key return portals used by some businesses.
The pass-through locker insert will replace the existing door to the room. The new setup will allow a deputy to place evidence into storage around the clock without having to access the evidence storage room itself.
The current evidence storage area has to be unlocked before evidence can be placed in it, meaning a deputy has to call someone to come unlock the room in order to make an after-hours deposit of evidence.
New metal shelving has been placed in the new evidence room and additional shelving has been ordered.
“We’re real excited about that,” Jones said of the new evidence area.
With the old patrol room now set aside for evidence storage, a new, larger patrol room has now been set up in the old small claims court.
The sheriff’s planned budget request for next year had also included $87,000 for new vehicles. But Jones reduced that amount to $71,000 and now plans to use $16,000 of the original $87,000 toward the purchase of new computer terminals for the patrol cars.
The sheriff also plans to allocate toward the cost of computers roughly half of the $55,000 the Sheriff’s Office received from the sale of its former command bus. The bus was sold to a fire department in western Tennessee.
The other half of the bus sale proceeds are planned to go toward a software update for computers in the department’s patrol cars.