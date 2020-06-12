More than 100 people gathered dockside at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Tuesday evening to rally and pray for racial justice and peace.
“Will you be the voice to say this is not going to happen in my community?” asked featured speaker Demetrius Stokley, senior pastor at Greater Faith Assembly of Christ, Inc., referring to acts of violent discrimination against black Americans and other people of color.
“The question is: where do we go from here? We must not look at color but rather look at what is right and what is wrong,” Stokley said. “What is right is ‘I should love everybody.’ What is wrong is ‘I have select people that I love.’”
Stokley graduated from College of The Albemarle, where he was a student government leader, and then transferred to MACU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2016. In 2013 Stokley spoke at a local Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity gathering.
People need to see God, not color, in each other, Stokley said.
“Is being ‘colorstruck’ of God?” he asked rhetorically.
Dustin Mcrea, student pastor at New Community Church and a MACU graduate, said people attended Tuesday’s event to hear from leaders, “but ultimately to pray.”
Mcrea said as a Christian and as a white, middle-class male, he can’t stay silent.
“The reason we are gathered here is so important,” he said.
“Let us not value a false peace over a righteous justice,” Kendall Williams said in leading a prayer calling for change and justice. Williams and his wife Lisa are dorm parents at MACU.
Beth Cross, who fought back tears as she introduced a prayer of confession and repentance, prayed that she and others in attendance would have the strength to reject racism in every way.
“Help us to strive to love all people,” Cross prayed.
Lisa Williams led the group in a community call to commitment. She also fought back tears as she prayed.
MACU President John Maurice, COA President Jack Bagwell and Elizabeth City State University Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown, who was substituting for Chancellor Karrie Dixon, who was attending her daughter’s high school graduation in Raleigh, read portions of a statement on racial justice co-authored by the three college leaders. The full statement was published earlier this week in The Daily Advance.
Maurice said MACU was pleased to host Tuesday’s event.
“We are a stronger community when we stand together,” Maurice said. “We are thankful that we have faith to guide us in this work that we’re doing.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds read a statement from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at the event.
The statement acknowledged systemic racism and the need to resist it.
It reads in part: “We, the members of the Board of Education, as millions of demonstrators and supporters around the world, acknowledge that systemic injustice continues and without acknowledgment there is no starting place for resolution. The need for the infusion of multiculturalism, cultural competency and non-biased history courses in our educational institutions continues to be evident to all of us. We support our educators to encourage expressions of different and varied points of view. We respect all lives and support the proposition that black lives matter and deserve their right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”’