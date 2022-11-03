With two days still remaining of early voting, more than 16,700 votes have already been cast in the five-county region for Tuesday’s General Election.
That doesn’t include more than 270 mail-in ballots that have been received and counted for the election.
Voters in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans and Chowan can vote early today. Pasquotank, Currituck and Chowan will offer voting from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Camden and Perquimans will offer early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday is the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election. All counties in the area will offer early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting is being held at the board of election in every area county save Pasquotank, where voters are casting early ballots at the K.E. White Center.
Tuesday, the day of the election, is the last day to return a mail-in ballot.
As of mid-afternoon on Thursday, 2,671 one-stop ballots had been cast in Chowan for the election, along with 104 ballots that had been returned by mail.
In Camden County the figures were 1,702 one-stop votes and 85 ballots received by mail.
Perquimans had 2,239 one-stop votes and 85 ballots by mail.
In Currituck County there were 2,949 one-stop votes. The figure for absentee ballots by mail in Currituck was not immediately available Thursday.
Pasquotank County had 7,155 one-stop votes as of mid-afternoon on Thursday. The number of mail-in ballots also was not available.
All counties in the area have contests for county commissioner. With the exception of Perquimans, all area counties have school board races on the ballot Tuesday. Perquimans held its election for school board in May.
Superior Court Judge Eula Reid, a Democrat, and District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, are vying for the Superior Court judgeship that Reid currently holds by gubernatorial appointment.
Other local offices, state legislative races and congressional seats also are on the ballot.