More than 21,000 votes have already been cast in the five-county area for Tuesday's mid-term General Election in North Carolina.
Early voting for the election ended Saturday but absentee mail-in ballots can still be returned by Tuesday.
According to N.C. State Board of Elections data, 2,260 votes have been cast in Camden County. That figure includes 2,166 one-stop votes cast through Saturday and another 94 mail-in ballots that had been received and counted through Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Elsewhere, 9,009 early and mail-in votes have been cast in Pasquotank County; 3,409 early and absentee mail-in ballots have been cast in Chowan County; 3,950 have been cast in Currituck County; and 2,832 have been cast in Perquimans County.
Statewide, more than 2.1 million absentee ballots have been cast in Tuesday's election. That's just over 29% of all registered voters, election data show.
Compared to absentee voting for the general election four years ago, roughly 110,000 more voters have cast ballots for Tuesday's general election. That includes nearly twice as many absentee mail-in ballots.
Polls for Tuesday's General Election open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
