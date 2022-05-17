Editor’s note: The following story is based on incomplete results. For complete results from Tuesday’s primary, visit dailyadvance.com.
Following the release of early voting totals in the seven-county 1st Judicial District Tuesday night, attorney Jeff Moreland was leading incumbent District Court Judge Jennifer Bland by 1,887 votes (45%) to 1,547 votes (37%) in a three-way Republican primary for Bland’s judgeship.
The third challenger, Bernard B. (B.J.) McAvoy Jr., was trailing with 762 votes (18%). As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the early voting totals for two of the seven counties that make up the 1st Judicial District — Gates and Currituck — had not been reported.
In another GOP primary race on Tuesday’s ballot, Assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden was leading fellow Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini in early voting in their contest to be the next district attorney for the 1st Judicial District.
Cruden held a near 500-vote lead with 2,703 votes (54%) over Pellini’s 2,268 votes (46%). Pellini’s and Cruden’s boss, District Attorney Andrew Womble, did not seek re-election, opting instead to run for Superior Court judge in November.
In Camden, incumbent Clerk of Court James Midgett was trailing his challenger, Jennifer L. Gray following the release of early voting totals. Gray was leading with 488 votes (58%) to Midgett’s total of 351 (42%).
In the Chowan Republican primary between incumbent Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight and his challenger, Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio, Basnight was leading in early voting by a tally of 635 votes (81%) to Ferraraccio’s count of 148 (19%).