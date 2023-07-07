Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 12:09 pm
Morgan’s Corner Road in Newland will be closed starting Monday until December.
The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to closed the road to replace an aging bridge. Work on the almost $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by early December.
