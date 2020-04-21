As an advocate for children who’ve suffered sexual abuse, there’s a lot that keeps Rhonda Morris up at night.
But the thing keeping her up at night more than anything right now is the fact kids aren’t physically going to school.
“Kids have a safe place, and that safe place is school,” Morris said. “And right now kids don’t have that safe place.”
Morris, executive director of Kids First, was referring to the fact that children across North Carolina have not physically been in school for more than a month. Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools March 16 as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease.
While school districts like Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools have set up remote learning opportunities for school students to continue their classes, not all kids are participating, Morris said. As a result, some are having little or no face time with their teachers right now, she said.
“That’s a scary thought,” Morris said.
Teachers play a critical role in the reporting of child sexual abuse, she notes. Even though kids might not tell a teacher about abuse they are experiencing at home, they might mention it to a friend who then tells their own parents, and those parents will report the suspected child abuse, Morris explained. That’s how a lot of abuse ends up being reported.
In addition, teachers are trained to recognize signs of likely abuse and report it, Morris said. Obviously if teachers aren’t interacting directly with students, they are less likely to see signs of abuse.
In North Carolina everybody has a responsibility under the law to report suspected child abuse, Morris said. So adults who notice a child with unusual bruises, or see a child cowering or who is being abused in public, have a responsibility to report suspected child abuse, she said.
Morris noted that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Kids First has posted information related to child abuse prevention, including “red flags” to look for as possible signs of child abuse, on its Facebook page. Morris is encouraging people to take a look at the information and to post it on their own pages to spread the word as widely as possible.
Morris said Kids First is still open and people who suspect a child is being abused should report it to law enforcement or their county’s department of social services.
Kids First conducts forensic interviews with children in child abuse cases and also provides therapy services for children who have been abused. The agency is still available to conduct forensic interviews and is using a tele-health approach to continue providing therapy at this time.
And if people need help navigating the process of reporting suspected child abuse they can call Kids First for help with that, Morris said. The center can be reached at 338-5658.
One concerning thing for Morris is the current silence of Kids First’s office phones.
Two weeks ago, Kids First, which averages about six calls a week from people seeking its services, was seeing a normal call level. Then the calls slowed down.
“And this week the phone has not rung at all,” Morris said when interviewed late last week.
Morris said the agency has seen its calls stop completely during the run-up to a hurricane. There’s then a spike in calls after the storm is over.
“There’s even more stress now than during a hurricane,” Morris said of the coronavirus crisis. “There are so many stresses and so many unknowns.”
Even if kids are not being abused they are still absorbing all the stress around them, she said.
“This is a stressful time for everybody, not just adults,” Morris said.
Kids First’s staff are calling previous clients to see how they’re faring during the coronavirus crisis, she said.
“This is such a stressful time,” Morris said. “The crisis we are living in is testing the resilience of even the healthiest of families.”
Morris said Kids First can help parents with information about positive ways to handle stress.
“We are here,” she said.