Four area counties continue to be listed at low community risk for COVID-19, while Chowan County, which was previously listed as high risk, has been lowered to medium risk.

Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans repeated the previous week’s designation as low risk for COVID-19 illness and adverse health effects. That’s according to CDC data released Wednesday, Feb. 1. Combined, the four counties reported 102 cases of COVID-19.