Four area counties continue to be listed at low community risk for COVID-19, while Chowan County, which was previously listed as high risk, has been lowered to medium risk.
Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans repeated the previous week’s designation as low risk for COVID-19 illness and adverse health effects. That’s according to CDC data released Wednesday, Feb. 1. Combined, the four counties reported 102 cases of COVID-19.
Chowan, which was designated high risk with 55 cases as of Jan. 18, saw its status lowered to medium after reporting 51 cases previously.
The latest number of confirmed cases in Camden is 8, down six cases from two weeks ago. The number of confirmed Currituck cases rose slightly from 20 to 23.
The number of confirmed cases in Pasquotank through Feb. 1 was 53, which is an increase of six cases from 47 as of Jan. 18. For Perquimans, the number of confirmed cases rose by one from 17 to 18.
Gates County reported 50 cases and remains medium risk for the third consecutive week. The latest number of cases is up 30 from Jan. 18.
Statewide, the number of high risk counties as of Feb. 1 was 4. That’s a significant drop from 54 high risk counties reported Jan. 12. Those counties are Bladen, Granville, Scotland and Surry. Most of the state’s 100 counties are listed as low risk, and many of them are in the western part of the state.
The CDC assesses counties according to their risk of spreading COVID-19 at the community level as either low, medium or high. The levels are determined by the number of hospital beds assigned to COVID-19 patients, as well as hospital admissions for treatment and new confirmed cases.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the reported case numbers do not include all people who fall ill to COVID-19. That’s because not everyone gets tested for the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness. Also, people who test positive using at-home tests may not report the results to their local health department.