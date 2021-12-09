Teachers in most area counties are set to receive a combined pay supplement of more than $5,000 thanks to a new $100 million fund lawmakers included in the new state budget that was approved last month.
According to Republican lawmakers who wrote the budget, the supplemental assistance fund is designed to help school districts in low-wealth counties match higher salaries offered in wealthier counties.
The amount of the supplemental state funding varies by school district and is based on a formula that considers factors such as local tax base and local property tax rate.
Teachers in Camden and Gates counties stand to garner the most state supplement money under the plan. The average Camden teacher would be paid an additional $4,213 for a $5,957 combined supplement, while the average Gates teacher would be paid an additional $4,250 for a combined supplement of $5,350.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell expressed appreciation for the fund.
“I am very pleased that this was included in the state budget,” he said. “Camden teachers do receive a supplement, but it has not been raised in a number of years and it is so well deserved. I hope it will be an ongoing item in future (state) budgets.”
Currituck teachers are poised to receive on average $957 more to raise their combined supplement to $5,361. In Perquimans, the additional assistance would average $3,583, raising a teacher’s combined supplement to $5,107.
Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said the supplemental assistance will help the small school district be more competitive in what it pays teachers.
“Rural and low-wealth districts struggle to increase local funding for supplements for teachers and this is a welcome addition that our teachers greatly deserve,” Turner said.
Turner noted that Perquimans teachers already receive an annual supplement from the school district that’s paid with local funds. She said the additional funding will “allow us to increase the amount of our teachers’ supplements to help make their overall compensation more competitive with the more affluent districts in our region and across the state.”
Elsewhere, Chowan teachers will receive an additional $4,074, raising their combined supplement to $5,527.
Among area counties, Pasquotank County teachers on average are set to receive the least amount of additional supplemental funding. The state boost of $1,928 will raise the combined supplement for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank teachers to $3,813.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.
A press release from GOP leaders in the state House stated the new supplement assistance fund will enable less affluent counties in rural areas to compete with urban counties that have a larger tax base to provide teachers with higher supplemental pay.
Urban counties that pay much higher supplements are not included in the newly created fund. Those include Buncombe County, which currently pays a supplement of $7,299; Durham County, which pays a supplement of $7,009; Guilford, which pays $4,927; Mecklenburg, which pays $8,773; and Wake, which pays $8,873.
Caswell and Cherokee counties currently pay no salary supplement and the average supplement in Clay County is only $24.