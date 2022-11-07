Last day of early voting, 2022

Voters enter and exit the K.E. White Center around 12:45 p.m. on the final day of early voting in North Carolina, Saturday.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

More than 21,000 votes have already been cast in the five-county area for today’s General Election in North Carolina.

Early voting for the election ended Saturday but absentee mail-in ballots can still be returned by 5 p.m. today.