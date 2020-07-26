Almost all of the 111 Pasquotank small businesses that applied for a COVID-19 small business grant from the county will receive some financial relief.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners started the grant program when they unanimously voted last month to spend $250,000 — more than a quarter — of the $898,000 the county received in federal COVID-19 relief money to support small businesses affected financially by the pandemic.
Under the program’s guidelines, eligible small businesses could receive a grant of up to $2,500 to help make up some of the revenue they’ve lost during the pandemic, which is now well into its fourth month.
The deadline to apply for a grant was July 17 and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said the three-person review committee charged with reviewing and approving applications will meet late next week. Lockamy is administrating the grant program for the county and Angie Wills, Matthew Fowler and Will Thompson comprise the review committee.
“I think we had a great response,” Lockamy said. “We will prioritize all the applications for funding.”
The review committee will send their recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners on Aug. 3 for final approval. Lockamy expects the first checks to be written by the middle of August.
Ninety-three of the applications came from small businesses in Elizabeth City with the final 18 coming from the county. Lockamy expects the vast majority of applicants will get the maximum of $2,500.
“The goal was thinking a $250,000 grant with a 100 businesses out there and targeting the max of $2,500,” Lockamy said. “So, we are right on target with what are expectations were and what we could do for the community.”
Around a dozen small businesses don’t meet some of the guidelines, including not having a brick-and mortar presence or they just barely miss the cutoff of having revenue losses of at least 20 percent because of COVID-19.
Businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar presence could include janitorial and landscaping services, small contractors and barbers, hair stylists and nail technicians that rent space inside an eligible business.
“There are a handful of different situations, and that (brick-and-mortar presence) is one of them,” Lockamy said. “There are a few different situations that we need to look at.”
Lockamy said the review committee will likely formulate recommendations for commissioners to allow businesses to get financial help.
“We are going to see if the county has an interest in funding those businesses as well,” Lockamy said. “I see a need to help some of those businesses and there may be more than one way that we can do it. It is definitely something we are going to be looking at and make a recommendation to them (commissioners).”