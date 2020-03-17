With a few exceptions, all criminal matters scheduled to be heard in Perquimans County District Court on Wednesday have been continued, as court officials continue to respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
According to Perquimans County emergency management, probable cause hearings and first appearances will go on as scheduled. Also, all civil matters scheduled for Wednesday, with the exception of small claims court, will be heard.
Continuance notices with new court dates will be mailed to defendants at addresses on file at the Clerk of Court's Office. Any questions can be directed to the Perquimans Clerk of Superior Court's Office at 404-5000.