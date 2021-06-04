CURRITUCK — Currituck is proposing to cut its property tax rate by 2 cents but most residents will still see a higher tax bill beginning July 1.
Solid waste fees and water rates will also increase if county commissioners approve a $96.2 million 2021-22 fiscal budget proposed by County Manager Ben Stikeleather.
Stikeleather is proposing to cut Currituck’s property tax rate from 48 cents to 46 cents but the county completed a revaluation last year that saw an overall increase of around 20 percent in total property value.
If Currituck had proposed a revenue-neutral tax rate following the revaluation — a rate allowing collection of the same amount of revenue — the property tax rate would have fallen to 41 cents.
But the county is considering a 46-cent property tax rate that will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue. Officials say that extra revenue will be dedicated to pay for staffing and capital needs in the Currituck schools.
At 46 cents per $100 valuation, Currituck will still have the ninth lowest property tax rate among the state’s 100 counties.
“While there is a tax rate reduction, most homes will see an increased tax bill due to revaluations going up,” Stikeleather said. “The education system needs this money. What the 46 cents does is put us ahead of the curve.”
County residents will also see a 40-percent increase in their solid waste fees beginning in July.
Mainland residents will pay a $231 solid waste fee next year, which is an $81 increase. Corolla residents will see a $155 increase that will bring their solid waste fee to $425 annually. The county is also proposing a solid waste fee increase of 3.5 percent annually for the next nine years beginning in July 2022.
Water rates are also increasing 3.5 percent, with an average residential customer paying an extra $1.17 a month. Water rates will also increase annually at 3.5 percent for the next nine years beginning in July 2022.
A homeowner in a new subdivision in Moyock that saw a 23-percent increase in assessed value to $391,000 after the revaluation will pay an additional $430 a year in new property taxes and increased fees.
“You are going to see in this budget a lot of things that are in here to try and prepare Currituck County for the next three to five years, and in some cases 10 years,” Stikeleather said.
The county plans to set aside $2.35 million of the extra $3.6 million that will be generated for the new elementary school in Moyock. Most of it — $1.6 million — will be put into savings to manage future debt for the school while $750,000 will be put into savings to fund annual operating costs for the new school.
Another $1.3 million will be used to pay for 12 additional teachers to meet new unfunded state mandates on class size and to pay for 10 teacher assistants and 2.5 curriculum coaches in the school district.
“This about saving money to put toward a new school,” Commissioner Bob White said referring to the new revenue. “If we went revenue-neutral (on the tax rate), we would have to come back to the taxpayers in a year and ask for more money and then come back and ask for more money. This is planning for that debt load in the future.”
In addition to the new elementary school, Currituck is using savings to pay for an $8.4 million project to expand and renovate Moyock Elementary School and $5.6 million to expand and renovate Moyock Middle School.
“If the population continues to grow with the way that it has, once the new school opens you will have three schools with 650-700 capacity and all three ... will be sitting somewhere near 500 students,” Stikeleather said.
County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Currituck Courthouse.