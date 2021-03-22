An Elizabeth City woman and her 11-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 17 in Pasquotank Sunday, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Amanda Rae Wood, 45, of the 100 block of Kelly Drive, and her daughter died after Wood's SUV collided with another SUV in the intersection of U.S. 17 and Main Street Extended just before 12:40 p.m., Trooper A.T. Miller said Monday.
According to Miller, Wood's SUV, which was headed west on Main Street Extended, crossed the intersection and collided with a northbound SUV driven by Jacquelyn Eason, 52, of Hertford. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes on the northside of the intersection, Miller said.
Wood was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. Her daughter was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where she died several hours later.
Eason was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk with serious injuries, Miller said. A spokeswoman for Sentara Norfolk said Tuesday Eason was in fair condition.
Two eyewitnesses, both motorists, said Eason had the right of way at the intersection when the collision occurred, Miller said.
Miller said the collision is still under investigation. Asked if all occupants were wearing seat belts, he said that, too, is still under investigation.