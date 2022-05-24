The mother of a young Perquimans County man killed in a car crash while enrolled at East Carolina University has sued two state troopers, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and ECU.
Michael Higgins was a 22-year-old criminal justice major at East Carolina University when he was killed while participating in a university-sponsored ride-along program with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Higgins was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a trooper that crashed during a high-speed chase.
Higgins' mother, Lisa Higgins, has sued Trooper Omar Romero Mendoza and Trooper Brandon Cesar Cruz in connection with her son's death in the crash.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney James C. White of Chapel Hill, alleges that Romero was not qualified to have an intern as a passenger under the program's regulations and that Cruz inappropriately allowed Higgins to go on two ride-alongs with Romero.
"The ill-advised chase was tragically short," the lawsuit states. "Within 30 seconds, while traveling at a speed of 110 miles per hour, Romero lost control of his vehicle and crashed, killing Michael."
The lawsuit notes the agreement between ECU and the N.C. State Highway Patrol allows interns to ride along with a field training officer or, if an FTO is not available, with a trooper holding the rank of senior trooper or higher.
The suit claims Higgins was assigned to a ride-along with Cruz, who was not authorized to have an intern as a passenger, on Aug. 22, 2020.
The suit alleges that Cruz told Higgins he had errands he had to run and could not bring him on a ride-along, and suggested that Higgins instead ride with Romero, who was neither an FTO nor a senior trooper.
The suit claims that while the ride-along was in progress, Cruz told Romero about a woman who "smelled drunk" and told Romero to "go stop her."
The suit also alleges that neither Cruz nor Romero properly weighed factors related to public safety in deciding to proceed with the high-speed chase.
A separate action before the N.C. Industrial Commission seeks $1 million in damages and names the N.C. State Highway Patrol and East Carolina University as defendants. The affidavit filed with the Industrial Commission claims the State Highway Patrol acted improperly in allowing a student intern to be placed in a ride-along with an officer who was not an FTO or senior trooper.
The affidavit also claims ECU employees "were negligent for failing to ensure that NCSHP complied with its policies and placed ECU interns on ride-alongs only with Senior Troopers or FTOs."
The Daily Advance did not receive a response Monday from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
In a statement, ECU said the university does not comment on pending litigation.
Michael Higgins was a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School as well as a graduate of ECU. A Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship is awarded to a Perquimans County High School graduate each spring. Among other qualifications, students must be pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies or another occupation that serves others and must have applied, been accepted and plan to attend ECU.