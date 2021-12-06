The mother of an 18-year-old man killed in Thursday’s shooting in Elizabeth City said she hopes people who know what happened to her son will come forward soon with information to help police make an arrest.
Kimberly Lee’s son, Jaquan White, was one of three people killed in the shooting incident near the intersection of Perry Street and Jordan Street Thursday afternoon. Also killed were 39-year-old De’Shay Berry and her 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger, both of Manteo.
Police also have said three other people were injured in the shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue.
But they’re released no other details about the incident. Interim police Chief Larry James did not return a message left on his voicemail Monday.
Lee said in an interview last week that she’s been told her son was shot while trying to protect Allura Pledger. But she’s not heard that from city police.
She said her family still hasn’t received information from police about what happened. She believes police need to share more information with both the victims’ families and the public.
“I feel like (police) should say more,” Lee said. “We need to know.”
Lee expressed appreciation for an event held Saturday at Waterfront Park. The event, coordinated by Mothers Against Gun Violence and the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, was held to address the killings of White, Berry and Pledger and the continuing gun violence in the city.
“We’ve got to start healing this community,” Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said in reference to Saturday’s gathering.
Lee said she felt very supported at Saturday’s event where she stood up front alongside other mothers who have lost children to gun violence in the city.
Lee said Monday that she hopes people who know something about Thursday’s deadly shootings will bring that information to help police make arrests.
“I really do hope that people will come forward,” she said.