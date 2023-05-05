An Elizabeth City man whose motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the city Thursday afternoon was in fair condition at a Virginia hospital on Friday.
Elizabeth City police said in a press release that officers responded to the 900 block of Hunter Street Thursday at 3:38 p.m. following a report of a motor vehicle colliding with a dirt bike.
When officers arrived, they found Thomas Stokley, 30, of the 1300 block of Normal Avenue, on the ground with visible injuries to his lower extremities. He was transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then flown later to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A Sentara spokeswoman said Friday Stokley was in fair condition at the hospital.
Investigators determined Stokely was riding a 2023 Yamaha dirt bike on Hunter Street when it collided with the rear of a 2022 Toyota. Stokley was thrown from the motorcycle to the ground, police said.
Criminal charges in the incident are pending further investigation, police said.
Police are urging anyone with additional information about the collision to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.