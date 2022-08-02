MORGANS CORNER — One motorist has been charged in connection with a five-vehicle collision that occurred in Pasquotank County Monday afternoon.
A Camden County woman who fell asleep while driving has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, said Trooper O.E. Calloway, of the N.C. Highway Patrol
The woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 17 and struck the vehicle in front of her, which created “a domino effect,” causing the other vehicles to strike each other, Calloway said.
The accident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and U.S. Highway 158.
According to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services official, the wreck involved five vehicles and a total of six vehicle occupants.
Four of the vehicles’ occupants were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in stable condition, the official said. A fifth was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, also in stable condition. The sixth occupant refused medical treatment.
Five Pasquotank-Camden EMS ambulances and quick-response vehicles, along with Newland Volunteer Fire Department personnel, responded, as did law enforcement.
Nightingale air ambulance service was notified but was unable to fly because of bad weather.
U.S. 17 was closed near the intersection for several hours for traffic control purposes.