A Greenville woman is facing two felony charges — and the possibility of hate crime charges — after Elizabeth City police say she used her vehicle to strike two city residents participating in a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death Monday night.
Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of unsafe movement, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a press release early Tuesday morning.
According to Flanigan, O'Quinn's vehicle struck two pedestrians "who were peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights" at the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets at 6:45 p.m.
Flanigan identified the pedestrians as Michelle Fleming Morris, 42, and Valerie Lindsey, 42, both of Elizabeth City. Both Morris and Lindsey were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.
A reporter who visited the intersection of Ehringhaus and Griffin streets moments after the incident observed a woman believed to be one of the pedestrians walking without assistance but with an apparent lower leg injury.
A video posted on Twitter by the account of @PAWGsForBernie shows a white Nissan Sentra approaching and colliding with a person on a bicycle on Ehringhaus Street just moments after apparently striking a pedestrian.
In the video, two women are seen in the vehicle. According to witnesses, the incident occurred after the vehicle turned right off Griffin Street onto Ehringhaus Street where a group of protesters were marching. The vehicle then appeared to be stopped by law enforcement.
City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe, speaking at City Council's meeting via Zoom Monday night, said the incident was being investigated.
"I am not at liberty to say anything publicly because everyone has their due process as it relates to that. But interviews are being conducted as we speak," he said.
O’Quinn was taken before a magistrate Monday night who set her secured bond at $40,000. She was then transported to Albemarle District Jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
According to Flanigan, police are apparently contemplating other charges against O’Quinn, including a potential hate crime.
"The police department is currently investigating this matter and we will be presenting facts and findings ... to include potential aggravating factors for criminal enhancements for potential sentencing purposes of a hate crime involving this event," she said.