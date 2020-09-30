A Hertford motorist has been charged in the death of a teen who was struck and killed while skateboarding on a Perquimans County roadway last month.
Tyrone Mitchell, of the 280 block of Jacocks Lane, is charged with vehicular hit and run involving a fatality in the death of Kane Michael Mountjoy, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol’s collision report.
Mountjoy, 14, of the 180 block of Cove Road, was skateboarding eastward on New Hope Road Sunday, Sept. 6, when he was struck from behind by Mitchell's vehicle, which also was traveling eastbound, state Trooper W.B. Copeland’s report shows.
Mitchell's vehicle then “continued on to its destination,” Copeland’s report states.
Sgt. B.P. Daniel said Wednesday Mountjoy's body was found off the roadway by a friend who then notified her mother, who then alerted Mounjoy's mother, who then alerted authorities.
Copeland's report indicates the patrol was notified of the incident about 1:32 a.m. Daniel did not know how much time elapsed between when the collision occurred and when it was reported.
Daniel said investigators were able to connect Mitchell to the accident after a piece of a vehicle was found near the accident scene that appeared to match damage to his vehicle. Mitchell and his vehicle were both at his residence when investigators arrived to interview him, Daniel said.
Mitchell told investigators he and a friend "attempted to locate the scene" of the collision several times "but were unable to," Daniel said.
Mitchell's vehicle was driving below the 55 mph speed limit for that section of New Hope Road, Copeland's report indicates.
Daniel said the patrol's investigation found Mountjoy was not visible to moving traffic because of his clothing and because he was skateboarding on the wrong side of the road.
Under state law, skateboarders are considered pedestrians, and therefore subject to laws requiring them to move against the direction of oncoming traffic. Mountjoy was riding his skateboard in the same direction as traffic, Daniel said.
According to his published obituary, Mountjoy was a student at Perquimans County High School, a member of PCHS football and track teams and played flute in the school band.