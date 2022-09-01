CURRITUCK — A motorist was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle collided with a Camden County school bus on U.S. Highway 158 in Currituck County.
The name of the motorist was not available Thursday evening.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Bus 70 had just picked up a Camden County Early College High School student from the College of The Albemarle-Currituck campus in Barco and was en route back to the school when the collision occurred near the U.S. 158-Maple Road intersection around 10 a.m.
"It's my understanding the vehicle crossed the yellow line and hit our bus," Ferrell said Thursday evening.
He said it's also his understanding the motorist died at the scene. He did not have further details.
The N.C. Highway Patrol could not be immediately reached Thursday evening.
Ferrell said both the Camden student and bus driver initially declined medical attention at the scene. However, after the driver began experiencing some pain, the Camden schools transportation director drove him to the hospital where he was treated and released.
The student was returned to Camden Early College but later taken to the hospital by a parent. She, too, was treated and released, Ferrell said.
Both the bus and the vehicle appeared to be totaled, according to photos Ferrell said were posted on social media.