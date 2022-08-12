Some staff members and volunteers were wearing masks as students moved into residence halls at Elizabeth City State University on Friday. But for the first-time since 2019 the COVID-19 pandemic was not front and center during the fall semester return of students
ECSU spokeswoman Ayana Hernandez explained that students, staff and visitors are still encouraged to follow good health practices.
But there were no temperature checks or mandatory COVID screenings during move-in this year.
“I think a lot of it is personal responsibility,” Hernandez said.
Freshman Ralique Nixon of Elizabeth City, who moved into Bias Hall Friday morning, said ECSU was a natural choice for him.
“It’s my hometown,” he said.
Nixon said he is looking forward to the college experience.
He said he hasn’t decided yet on a major.
Nixon’s father, Ronald Nixon, said he appreciated the volunteer help being provided by city of Elizabeth City employees, who helped students and their families move in carts and luggage.
“They’re helping us out tremendously,” Ronald Nixon said. “I really appreciate what they’re doing.”
Shelton Johnson said he was one of several employees from Elizabeth City Sanitation and Public Works who helped with Friday’s move-in.
“We love helping out in the city,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be able to help the students.”
Karl Johnson, the father of incoming freshman Kyle Johnson, said he is excited to see his son enroll at ECSU.
Johnson said his son learned about ECSU’s aviation science program through a school counselor at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. He explained that both he and his wife attended historically black universities and are glad to see their son enrolled at one.
“The thing that attracted Kyle to ECSU is the aviation program,” Johnson said. “The aviation program here was what he was really interested in.”
Johnson explained that Kyle has an older half-brother who is a pilot with American Airlines.
“This is an undiscovered gem,” Johnson said of ECSU. “When we were going through the process of what he was going to do, this made a lot of sense,”
In addition to city employees and other community volunteers, there were staff from all departments at ECSU helping with the move-in.
“It’s definitely an entire university effort,” Hernandez said.
Jerome Simms, community director for Bias Hall and an assistant at University Tower, said move-in is a great day for staff.
“We’re super-excited to greet students,” Simms said.
Simms noted that Viking living and learning communities are housed in Bias Hall. Those communities include the Champion Scholars male mentoring program, Sister 2 Sister, Honors Program, and aviation living and learning community.
Bias Hall has a computer lab on the third floor and there are mandatory study hall times and quiet hours, Simms said.
Students were looking forward to the start of classes.
For junior Jayshawn Blackledge of Washington, N.C., kinesiology has proven to be the perfect fit after he started with the intention of majoring in business.
“I like to exercise,” Blackledge said, “I want to become a trainer.”
Blackledge said he used to focus on traditional weightlifting exercises but more recently he has added more full-body exercises to his workout routine.
He said he is open to following his career path wherever it takes him.
“I don’t mind relocating but I’m looking for whatever is the best fit,” he said of his post-graduation plans.
The kinesiology program at ECSU has been wonderful, Blackledge said. He noted that ECSU appealed to him because it was fairly close to his hometown and had programs he was interested in.
Blackledge said he is looking forward to becoming more involved this year in campus activities such as intramural basketball and flag football.
Jireh Reid of Raleigh, a sophomore moving into University Tower, said she chose ECSU because the engineering program was affordable. She is majoring in engineering with a concentration in robotics and autonomous systems.
She said as a “city girl” she doesn’t think there is much to do in Elizabeth City. But she enjoys her classes.
“The academic program is great,” Reid said. “As far as academics I love this school.”