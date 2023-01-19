...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay
Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Two and a half years after voting to move the Confederate monument from the grounds of the Pasquotank Courthouse, commissioners’ efforts to relocate the statue to private property still appear to be in legal limbo.
County commissioners voted in July 2020 to remove the Confederate monument and a little over a year after that the county approved moving it to private property in Nixonton.
But Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett issued a preliminary injunction in October 2021 halting the monument’s move in response to a lawsuit filed against the county by the Col. William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Tillett at the time issued the injunction because the state’s Supreme Court hadn’t heard a case the N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed against the city of Winston-Salem. The UDC suit was asking for the return of a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed from downtown Winston-Salem.
North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled last month that the local chapter of UDC lacked standing to challenge Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property. But the Supreme Court in its 76-page ruling also said the UDC can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments while remanding the case to Forsyth County Superior Court for further proceedings.
“We affirm the Court of Appeals decision in part; reverse the Court Appeals decision in part, and remand this case to (Forsyth) Superior Court for further proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion,” the Supreme Court’s ruling stated.
County Attorney Mike Cox briefed county commissioners in closed session Monday night on where the legal proceedings stand. The closed session was added to the commissioners’ agenda at the start of Monday’s meeting.
Cox said that Pasquotank had “not heard anything from the Court (Tillett)” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling last month.
“I am aware of the (Supreme Court) opinion,” Cox said. “Judge Tillett did issue an injunction (Oct. 2021). Right now, I think we need some time before responding to questions.”
The Martin Camp is suing to stop the monument’s removal, claiming the county’s decision violates the state’s Monument Protection Act.
A law passed by state lawmakers in 2015 prohibits the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
Commissioners cited the “public safety” exception in state law allowing the Pasquotank’s monument’s removal when they voted to remove it in July 2020.
In its lawsuit against Pasquotank, the Martin Camp contends the monument “poses no threat to public health or safety and it has been part of the courthouse campus for more than 100 years.”
The monument was erected on the courthouse grounds in 1911 by the then local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.