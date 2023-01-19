confederate monument, updated

Two and a half years after voting to move the Confederate monument from the grounds of the Pasquotank Courthouse, commissioners’ efforts to relocate the statue to private property still appear to be in legal limbo.

County commissioners voted in July 2020 to remove the Confederate monument and a little over a year after that the county approved moving it to private property in Nixonton.