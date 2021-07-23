MOYOCK — The kindergarten building and most of the cafeteria at Moyock Elementary school will razed and rebuilt as part of a $14 million expansion project at the school.
Currituck commissioners and members of the Currituck Board of Education held a joint meeting Wednesday where they received updates on school district construction projects.
Currituck is also spending almost $7 million to expand Moyock Middle School and the county will soon close on a $890,000 36-acre tract of land in Moyock that will be the site of a new elementary school.
The combined price tag of around $21 million for the two expansion projects includes design, construction and furnishing costs for the two schools. The elementary school expansion will add room for around 210 students while the middle school project will have space for an additional 165 students.
The two boards were also told that a school facilities study is close to completion. It is expected to show that the county will need another middle school in the coming years.
Currituck is using savings to pay for the elementary and middle school expansions.
The new elementary school will be financed through property tax funds that will be set aside after Currituck adjusted its property tax rate this year.
Currituck actually cut is property tax rate by 2 cents to 46 cents from 48 cents after a reevaluation showed that property values increased by 20 percent on average.
If Currituck had adopted a revenue-neutral tax rate following the revaluation — a rate allowing collection of the same amount of revenue — the property tax rate would have fallen to 41 cents.
But the county voted for a 46-cent property tax rate that will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue annually that will go toward new school capital projects.
The Moyock Elementary expansion will up the school’s capacity to 750 students and construction will begin during the upcoming school year which begins Aug. 23. The district has mostly finished finding space on campus for students that will be affected by construction.
The district will have three portable buildings on campus with two classrooms in each. The school is also using every available space in the sections of the school not affected by construction.
“As of today, we have all the kids moved into the main building, along with the six classrooms in the three trailers,” said Superintendent Matt Lutz. “We will have every space maximized. We will start the year not using the kindergarten building as a formal classroom.”
Once the expansion is complete the entire school will have internal access, County Manager Ben Stikeleather said.
“With the exception of the kitchen, the dining room will be completely demolished,” Stikeleather said. “The kindergarten building will be totally demolished. It is a total rebuild.”
Students will eat lunch in their classrooms until the project is complete.
“They did that last year because of COVID,” Stikeleather said.
The Moyock Middle School expansion will not be as disruptive for students as the elementary expansion. The middle school project will add six classrooms, two on the end of each of the school’s three wings.
An addition will also be made to the cafeteria while the interior multi-purpose room will be renovated. Once completed, capacity at the middle school will be 850 students.
“You don’t see a big change like you do at the elementary school,” Stikeleather said. “A lot of the new space is going on the back of the wings. They will be seamless additions.’’
Officials hope the approximately $30 million new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road will be ready for the 2025-26 school year.