MOYOCK — Moyock Elementary School is busting at the seams.
The school welcomed around 100 new students on the first day of school Monday, pushing the school’s enrollment to almost 700.
That is actually 200 more students on campus than last year. Around 100 K-5 students participated in remote learning last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic while around 500 students returned to the classroom last October.
School Principal Brandi Kelly said some parents homeschooled or sent their children to private school last year but that many have returned to the Currituck district this year.
“Our enrollment is spiking,” Kelly said. “Our 100 virtual students are back and 100 new enrollments are here. Some of them are returnees, they were here a couple of years ago. Others are new to the community.”
But work on a $14 million expansion project at the school is expected to start in the coming weeks that will increase capacity to 750 students.
To accommodate the extra students and to provide space for classrooms affected by the expansion project the district has added three portable buildings with two classrooms each.
The kindergarten building and most of the cafeteria at school will be razed and rebuilt. Students will each lunch in their classrooms this year with the lunches being prepared at Moyock Middle School.
The school is also using every available space in the sections of the school not affected by construction for instruction.
“We are using every nook and cranny in this building,” Kelly said. “There is one place that was used for storage and now it is a meeting room.’’
As Kelly greeted students Monday she said there was a “big time” air of excitement among students and staff as they returned to the classroom.
“This year we are trying to create a little bit of normalcy for our students and staff while knowing that COVID is still out there,” Kelly said. “We are trying to create that normalcy to help them socially and emotionally so they can get back in that normal routine. We are starting fresh.”
Masks as a protection against spreading COVID are optional in Currituck this year. Kelly said around 80 percent of the families in Currituck with children in school support the Board of Education’s decision to make masks optional. In accordance with federal requirements, however, masks are mandatory on the district’s school buses.
Kelly also noted that almost all of the Moyock Elementary staff have received the COVID vaccine.
“Most of our staff is vaccinated and that helps put my mind at ease as far as our staff is concerned,” Kelly said. “Most of them chose last (school) year to get vaccinated.”
Currituck is also spending almost $7 million to expand Moyock Middle School and the county is building a new $30 million elementary school in Moyock that is expected to open in August 2025.
The combined price tag of around $21 million for the two expansion projects at the elementary school and the middle school includes design, construction and furnishing costs for the two schools.
Currituck is using savings to pay for the elementary and middle school expansions.
The new elementary school will be financed through property tax funds that are being set aside after Currituck adjusted its property tax rate this year.
Currituck actually cut is property tax rate by 2 cents to 46 cents from 48 cents after a reevaluation showed that property values increased by 20 percent on average.
If Currituck had adopted a revenue-neutral tax rate following the revaluation — a rate allowing collection of the same amount of revenue — the property tax rate would have fallen to 41 cents.
But the county voted for a 46-cent property tax rate that will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue annually that will go toward new school capital projects.