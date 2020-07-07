A Moyock family was rescued Monday after their boat began taking on water and sinking in Currituck Sound.
David Messengale and four family members, including two children, were safely recovered from the sound in the area of Brumley Road in Moyock, according to Officer Jeff Doran of the state Wildlife Resources Commission, who is investigating the incident.
According to Doran, the Currituck Sheriff's Office received a report from someone aboard the vessel about 12:10 p.m. that it was taking on water. The vessel's operator, Messengale, said after he informed his family about the situation, his mother and two children jumped off the boat and swam away to avoid being sucked under water if the vessel fully sank.
Doran said five people safely got off the boat and were recovered from the water by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan, and an off-duty investigator with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.
After bringing Messengale's family to shore, members of the sheriff’s office and an off-duty deputy returned to the sound and towed the vessel to a dock where it was pulled out of the water and returned to its boat trailer, Doran said.
At the dock, Messengale learned a hose used to discharge water from the vessel had become disconnected, allowing water to enter the boat uncontrolled, Doran said. The vessel was swamped with water but didn't completely sink because of its design, he said.