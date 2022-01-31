A Currituck County man remains in jail on charges he received and distributed more than 300 online files showing minors engaged in sexual activity.
Raffaele Joseph Hanauer, 36, of the 200 block of Eagle Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
According to copies of arrest warrants, Hanauer is accused of receiving and distributing “from unknown person/persons” 300-plus files (both videos and photos) of persons under 18 engaging in sexual activity. The warrants allege Hanauer knew the “character and content” of the files he received and distributed between July 9 and Dec. 5 of 2021.
A sheriff’s official said the 300-plus files mentioned in the warrants are what federal authorities tracked to Hanauer after they had been downloaded. The number does not reflect how many images may be on his electronic devices, the official said.
The Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post it “had no reason to believe anyone related to Hanauer had any knowledge of the activities taking place.”
Both a sheriff’s official and an Applebee’s employee confirmed Hanauer was working as manager at the Elizabeth City Applebee’s at the time of his arrest. The Applebee’s employee said Hanauer’s employment with the restaurant ended following his arrest.